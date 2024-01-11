US natgas prices gain 2% on big storage withdrawal, record demand forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal last week and forecasts extreme cold in coming days will boost gas demand to record highs.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 140 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 5.
That was more than the 119-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 23 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 89 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Meteorologists forecast temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states will drop to well below normal levels, especially in the middle of the country, over this weekend. That frigid weather should boost gas demand to record highs and has already put power and gas prices on track to hit their highest levels since December 2022.
With the cold already freezing the Pacific Northwest, next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL soared by 741% to a 16-month high of $850 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday.
The cold has also started to cause gas supplies to decline by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other equipment in the Rockies (Colorado and Wyoming) and Bakken shale (North Dakota).
Massive "freeze-offs" - the industry term for freezing wells - cut gas supplies for heating and power generation in February 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states and December 2022 in Appalachia, forcing some power grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because there was not enough electricity available with so many power plants shut due to a lack of fuel and other problems.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.087 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT).
Before the EIA released the storage report, the contract was up 0.9%.
In other news, Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O said it would buy smaller rival Southwestern Energy SWN.N in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, a deal that would enable the second-largest U.S. gas producer to take the top spot from current leader EQT EQT.N.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 107.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.7 bcfd over the last four days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.5 bcfd on Thursday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
Meteorologists projected U.S. weather would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-21 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-26.
As heating demand soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 162.5 bcfd on Jan. 14, 167.6 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 175.4 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG.
Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the Martin Luther King Day U.S. holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.
Those daily demand forecasts would tie and then top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during a winter storm known as Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
|
Week ended Jan 5 Actual
Week ended Dec 29 Actual
Year ago Jan 5
Five-year average
Jan 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-140
-14
-23
-89
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,336
3,476
2,900
2,988
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
11.6%
13.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.99
3.04
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.78
10.00
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.29
11.30
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
513
523
360
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
1
4
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
515
524
364
445
449
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.0
106.8
106.9
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.1
9.2
10.0
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.1
116.0
116.9
110.5
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
3.0
3.0
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.9
5.3
4.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.8
14.6
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
15.7
16.4
22.6
14.9
16.6
U.S. Residential
26.0
27.8
39.9
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
36.3
34.5
38.1
29.9
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
25.6
28.0
24.7
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.0
3.7
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
112.0
112.9
137.7
102.1
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
136.5
160.5
122.2
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
81
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
82
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
83
84
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Wind
13
8
11
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
5
6
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
42
40
41
41
Coal
19
19
16
18
17
Nuclear
20
20
22
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.25
3.25
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.92
3.01
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.13
6.96
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.72
2.75
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.89
3.04
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.99
3.60
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.62
6.20
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.67
2.71
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.56
2.39
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
56.00
47.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.75
35.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.75
26.50
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
849.80
101.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
70.50
59.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
74.25
64.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
