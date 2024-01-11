News & Insights

CHK

US natgas prices gain 2% on big storage withdrawal, record demand forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

January 11, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal last week and forecasts extreme cold in coming days will boost gas demand to record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 140 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 5.

That was more than the 119-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 23 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 89 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states will drop to well below normal levels, especially in the middle of the country, over this weekend. That frigid weather should boost gas demand to record highs and has already put power and gas prices on track to hit their highest levels since December 2022.

With the cold already freezing the Pacific Northwest, next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL soared by 741% to a 16-month high of $850 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday.

The cold has also started to cause gas supplies to decline by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other equipment in the Rockies (Colorado and Wyoming) and Bakken shale (North Dakota).

Massive "freeze-offs" - the industry term for freezing wells - cut gas supplies for heating and power generation in February 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states and December 2022 in Appalachia, forcing some power grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because there was not enough electricity available with so many power plants shut due to a lack of fuel and other problems.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.087 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT).

Before the EIA released the storage report, the contract was up 0.9%.

In other news, Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O said it would buy smaller rival Southwestern Energy SWN.N in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, a deal that would enable the second-largest U.S. gas producer to take the top spot from current leader EQT EQT.N.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 107.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.7 bcfd over the last four days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.5 bcfd on Thursday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected U.S. weather would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-21 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-26.

As heating demand soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 162.5 bcfd on Jan. 14, 167.6 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 175.4 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG.

Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the Martin Luther King Day U.S. holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.

Those daily demand forecasts would tie and then top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during a winter storm known as Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 5 Actual

Week ended Dec 29 Actual

Year ago Jan 5

Five-year average

Jan 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-140

-14

-23

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,336

3,476

2,900

2,988

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

11.6%

13.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.99

3.04

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.78

10.00

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.29

11.30

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

513

523

360

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

1

4

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

515

524

364

445

449

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.0

106.8

106.9

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.1

9.2

10.0

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.1

116.0

116.9

110.5

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.0

3.0

3.0

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.9

5.3

4.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.8

14.6

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

15.7

16.4

22.6

14.9

16.6

U.S. Residential

26.0

27.8

39.9

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

36.3

34.5

38.1

29.9

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.6

28.0

24.7

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.7

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.0

112.9

137.7

102.1

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

136.5

160.5

122.2

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

81

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

82

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

83

84

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Wind

13

8

11

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

5

6

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

42

40

41

41

Coal

19

19

16

18

17

Nuclear

20

20

22

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.25

3.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.92

3.01

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.13

6.96

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.72

2.75

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.89

3.04

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.99

3.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.62

6.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.67

2.71

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.56

2.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

56.00

47.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.75

35.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.75

26.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

849.80

101.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.50

59.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

74.25

64.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SWN
EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.