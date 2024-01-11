US natgas prices gain 2% on big storage withdrawal, record demand forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal last week and forecasts extreme cold in coming days will boost gas demand to record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 140 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 5.

That was more than the 119-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 23 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 89 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states will drop to well below normal levels, especially in the middle of the country, over this weekend. That frigid weather should boost gas demand to record highs and has already put power and gas prices on track to hit their highest levels since December 2022.

With the cold already freezing the Pacific Northwest, next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL soared by 741% to a 16-month high of $850 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday.

The cold has also started to cause gas supplies to decline by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other equipment in the Rockies (Colorado and Wyoming) and Bakken shale (North Dakota).

Massive "freeze-offs" - the industry term for freezing wells - cut gas supplies for heating and power generation in February 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states and December 2022 in Appalachia, forcing some power grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because there was not enough electricity available with so many power plants shut due to a lack of fuel and other problems.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.087 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT).

Before the EIA released the storage report, the contract was up 0.9%.

In other news, Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O said it would buy smaller rival Southwestern Energy SWN.N in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, a deal that would enable the second-largest U.S. gas producer to take the top spot from current leader EQT EQT.N.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 107.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.7 bcfd over the last four days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.5 bcfd on Thursday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected U.S. weather would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-21 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-26.

As heating demand soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 162.5 bcfd on Jan. 14, 167.6 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 175.4 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG.

Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the Martin Luther King Day U.S. holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.

Those daily demand forecasts would tie and then top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during a winter storm known as Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 5 Actual Week ended Dec 29 Actual Year ago Jan 5 Five-year average Jan 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -140 -14 -23 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,336 3,476 2,900 2,988 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 11.6% 13.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.99 3.04 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.78 10.00 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.29 11.30 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 513 523 360 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 1 4 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 515 524 364 445 449 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.0 106.8 106.9 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.1 9.2 10.0 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.1 116.0 116.9 110.5 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.9 5.3 4.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.8 14.6 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 15.7 16.4 22.6 14.9 16.6 U.S. Residential 26.0 27.8 39.9 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 36.3 34.5 38.1 29.9 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 25.6 28.0 24.7 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.0 3.7 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 112.0 112.9 137.7 102.1 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 136.5 160.5 122.2 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 84 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Wind 13 8 11 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 5 6 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 42 40 41 41 Coal 19 19 16 18 17 Nuclear 20 20 22 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.25 3.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.92 3.01 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.13 6.96 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.72 2.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.89 3.04 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.99 3.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.62 6.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.67 2.71 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.56 2.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 56.00 47.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.75 35.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.75 26.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 849.80 101.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.50 59.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.25 64.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

