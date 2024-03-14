US natgas prices firm as investors await storage report

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained on Thursday, having hit their lowest in more than two weeks earlier, as investors awaited a weekly storage report that is expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal on lower heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.682 per million British thermal units at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT).

"The market is effectively flat. If we see any kind of price rally this morning, it's just a little short covering ahead of the number, but we should consolidate into this number," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"There's really nothing crazy to be expected, but the number today, it's going to be a relatively low, either it will be a small build or a small draw," he added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT). U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed. EIA/GAS

The forecast for the week ended March 8 would cut stockpiles to 2.331 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.2% above the same week a year ago and about 37.4% above the five-year average.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest level since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast Week ended Mar 1 Actual Year ago Mar 8 Five-year average Mar 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -3 -40 -65 -87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,331 2,334 1,989 1,696

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 37.4% 30.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.65 1.67 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.00 7.91 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.48 8.47 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 235 236 291 303 307 U.S. GFS CDDs 13 12 17 11 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 248 248 308 314 316 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.3 100.6 101.7 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.6 7.9 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 107.8 108.5 110.3 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.8 3.8 2.7 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.5 6.4 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 13.1 12.6 13.2 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.5 10.4 11.0 14.3 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.8 15.1 16.0 22.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.3 30.0 30.4 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.5 23.6 24.2 24.1 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 85.8 88.7 98.9 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 111.6 109.2 111.4 120.0 107.3 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Wind 15 15 16 13 11 Solar 5 4 4 4 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 38 39 38 40 41 Coal 12 13 16 15 16 Nuclear 21 21 21 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.25 1.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.09 1.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.41 2.34 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.02 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.18 1.29 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.20 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.77 1.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.09 0.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.52 1.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 24.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.75 25.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.75 16.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.69 40.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 8.50 3.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 6.25 2.25

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

