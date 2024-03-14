US natgas prices firm as investors await storage report

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained on Thursday, having hit their lowest in more than two weeks earlier, as investors awaited a weekly storage report that is expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal on lower heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.682 per million British thermal units at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT).
"The market is effectively flat. If we see any kind of price rally this morning, it's just a little short covering ahead of the number, but we should consolidate into this number," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"There's really nothing crazy to be expected, but the number today, it's going to be a relatively low, either it will be a small build or a small draw," he added.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT). U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed. EIA/GAS
The forecast for the week ended March 8 would cut stockpiles to 2.331 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.2% above the same week a year ago and about 37.4% above the five-year average.
Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest level since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Week ended Mar 8 Forecast
Week ended Mar 1 Actual
Year ago Mar 8
Five-year average
Mar 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-3
-40
-65
-87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,331
2,334
1,989
1,696
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
37.4%
30.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.65
1.67
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.00
7.91
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.48
8.47
13.59
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
236
291
303
307
U.S. GFS CDDs
13
12
17
11
9
U.S. GFS TDDs
248
248
308
314
316
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.3
100.3
100.6
101.7
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.3
7.6
7.9
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.6
107.8
108.5
110.3
103.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.8
3.8
2.7
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.5
6.4
5.2
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.4
13.1
12.6
13.2
9.2
U.S. Commercial
10.5
10.4
11.0
14.3
12.3
U.S. Residential
15.8
15.1
16.0
22.8
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.6
29.3
30.0
30.4
23.8
U.S. Industrial
23.5
23.6
24.2
24.1
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.3
2.4
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.8
85.8
88.7
98.9
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
111.6
109.2
111.4
120.0
107.3
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Wind
15
15
16
13
11
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
38
39
38
40
41
Coal
12
13
16
15
16
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.25
1.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.09
1.27
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.41
2.34
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.02
1.24
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.18
1.29
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.20
1.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.77
1.91
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.09
0.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.52
1.20
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
21.25
24.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
18.75
25.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.75
16.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
37.69
40.29
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
8.50
3.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
6.25
2.25
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)
((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))
