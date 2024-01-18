News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices fall 6% on small storage decline, warmer forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

January 18, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a two-week low on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage withdrawal and forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise with the weather turning warmer than normal in late January.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 154 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 12.

That was smaller than the 164-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 126 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell this week to a one-year low as energy firms likely sold some of their gas into the domestic market after extreme cold this week boosted U.S. power gas prices to multi-year highs in several regions.

The extreme cold also cut gas supplies by freezing wells and increased daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.3 cents, or 6.0%, to settle at $2.697 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 3.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump 7.7 bcfd over the last two days to 98.1 bcfd on Thursday after plunging by 17.3 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events to a 12-month low of 90.4 bcfd on Tuesday. That drop was smaller than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 18-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.1 bcfd this week to 139.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, LSEG said total gas demand, including exports, soared to a record 168.2 bcfd on Tuesday. That was higher than LSEG forecast on Wednesday and topped the prior all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to jump about 4.2 bcfd over the last two days to 13.5 bcfd on Thursday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

Week ended Jan 12 Actual

Week ended Jan 5 Actual

Year ago Jan 12

Five-year average

Jan 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-154

-140

-68

-126

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,182

3,336

2,832

2,862

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

11.2%

11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.88

2.87

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.06

8.77

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.55

10.03

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

400

410

391

438

443

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

3

3

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

404

413

394

441

446

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

106.9

96.9

95.1

101.8

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.2

9.4

8.1

9.2

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

116.1

106.3

103.2

111.0

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

1.7

1.7

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.5

5.6

5.3

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.8

12.5

13.6

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

16.4

22.3

18.6

14.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

27.8

39.3

31.8

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

34.7

36.4

34.4

29.4

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

27.9

26.3

24.5

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

4.8

4.7

5.0

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.6

3.2

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

113.0

134.4

119.1

101.4

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

136.7

154.1

139.9

121.7

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

81

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Wind

11

14

8

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

38

42

40

41

Coal

23

19

19

16

18

Nuclear

18

19

20

22

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.86

3.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.30

19.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.94

5.33

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.35

2.49

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.96

4.03

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

13.19

18.41

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.28

5.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.44

4.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.93

1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

126.50

163.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

67.50

132.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.25

43.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.50

300.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

53.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.50

58.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.