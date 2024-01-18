US natgas prices fall 6% on small storage decline, warmer forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a two-week low on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage withdrawal and forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise with the weather turning warmer than normal in late January.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 154 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 12.

That was smaller than the 164-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 126 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell this week to a one-year low as energy firms likely sold some of their gas into the domestic market after extreme cold this week boosted U.S. power gas prices to multi-year highs in several regions.

The extreme cold also cut gas supplies by freezing wells and increased daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.3 cents, or 6.0%, to settle at $2.697 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 3.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump 7.7 bcfd over the last two days to 98.1 bcfd on Thursday after plunging by 17.3 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events to a 12-month low of 90.4 bcfd on Tuesday. That drop was smaller than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 18-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.1 bcfd this week to 139.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, LSEG said total gas demand, including exports, soared to a record 168.2 bcfd on Tuesday. That was higher than LSEG forecast on Wednesday and topped the prior all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to jump about 4.2 bcfd over the last two days to 13.5 bcfd on Thursday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

Week ended Jan 12 Actual Week ended Jan 5 Actual Year ago Jan 12 Five-year average Jan 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -154 -140 -68 -126 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,182 3,336 2,832 2,862 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 11.2% 11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.88 2.87 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.06 8.77 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.55 10.03 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 400 410 391 438 443 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 3 3 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 404 413 394 441 446 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 106.9 96.9 95.1 101.8 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.2 9.4 8.1 9.2 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 116.1 106.3 103.2 111.0 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 1.7 1.7 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.5 5.6 5.3 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.8 12.5 13.6 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 16.4 22.3 18.6 14.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 27.8 39.3 31.8 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.7 36.4 34.4 29.4 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 27.9 26.3 24.5 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 4.8 4.7 5.0 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.6 3.2 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 113.0 134.4 119.1 101.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 136.7 154.1 139.9 121.7 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Wind 11 14 8 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 38 42 40 41 Coal 23 19 19 16 18 Nuclear 18 19 20 22 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.86 3.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.30 19.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.94 5.33 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.35 2.49 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.96 4.03 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 13.19 18.41 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.28 5.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.44 4.14 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.93 1.64 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 126.50 163.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 67.50 132.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.25 43.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 75.50 300.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 53.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.50 58.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.