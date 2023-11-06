News & Insights

US natgas prices fall 6% on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 06, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a one-week low on Monday on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November that should keep heating demand low and allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for at least a couple more weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 19.8 cents, or 5.6%, to $3.317 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 30.

That would be the biggest one-day percentage decline since the contract lost about 7% on Sept. 5.

With the front-month up about 11% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in three weeks to their highest since May 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 176 out of 212 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub fell about 4% to $3.00 per mmBtu for Monday.

Analysts have said that so long as the futures market stays in contango - with second month higher than front month - and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

That contango rose to a record high for a third day in a row with the premium of January futures over December NGZ23-F24 up to 29 cents per mmBtu.

That premium could encourage some speculators to leave gas in storage for longer in hopes of higher prices later in the winter. Utilities, however, will start to pull gas from storage in mid to late November as daily heating demand for the fuel starts to exceed production.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output hit an all-time high of 108.0 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 107.7 bcfd just two days earlier on Nov. 2.

Meteorologists projected the weather would go from warmer than normal from Nov. 6-11 to near normal from Nov. 11-14 and then back to warmer than normal from Nov. 15-21.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 101.5 bcfd this week to 109.2 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 5.9 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Week ended Oct 27

Actual

Year ago Nov 3

Five-year average

Nov 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

21

79

83

36

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,800

3,779

3,569

3,610

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

5.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.37

3.52

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.47

15.01

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.57

17.65

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

211

202

302

259

263

U.S. GFS CDDs

16

19

17

15

13

U.S. GFS TDDs

227

221

319

274

27

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.6

107.5

107.4

99.4

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.5

7.5

7.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

115.0

114.9

106.7

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.1

6.3

5.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

14.0

13.8

11.6

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.3

8.9

11.2

8.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

14.8

12.2

16.9

11.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

28.1

27.5

20.1

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

22.6

23.4

22.7

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.6

79.3

86.7

70.8

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

109.8

101.5

109.2

89.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

92

91

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

89

89

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Wind

11

14

10

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

Coal

19

16

17

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.00

3.12

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.34

1.70

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.08

5.62

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.40

1.56

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.11

2.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.53

1.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.05

7.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.69

1.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.91

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.75

32.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.75

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.00

23.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.00

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.50

56.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

47.75

57.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

