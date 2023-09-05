US natgas prices fall 6% on forecasts for cooler weather, lower demand

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend for cooler weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.3 cents, or 6.3%, to $2.592 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 29.
Even though gas prices gained 9% last week, speculators added so many shorts that they switched their net long futures and options position into a net short position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time since early June, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.
Even though the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will be less hot than previously expected over the next two weeks, meteorologists still forecast it will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 20.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 100.9 bcfd this week to 100.6 bcfd next week with a seasonal cooling of the weather. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday before the long Labor Day weekend.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.3 bcfd in August to 11.7 bcfd so far in September due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.
|
Week ended Sep 1 Forecast
Week ended Aug 25 Actual
Year ago Sep 1
Five-year average
Sep 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
41
32
55
60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,156
3,115
2,686
2,926
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.9%
8.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.77
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.61
10.66
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.40
13.20
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
6
6
19
24
U.S. GFS CDDs
169
199
154
146
131
U.S. GFS TDDs
178
205
160
165
155
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
101.7
101.8
100.0
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.2
7.6
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
108.9
109.4
108.6
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.9
1.9
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.2
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.1
13.1
11.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.5
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.8
3.6
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
41.9
41.4
41.3
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.4
21.5
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.1
78.6
78.6
78.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
104.1
100.9
100.6
96.8
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 1
Wind
10
6
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
45
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
20
19
19
Nuclear
19
18
17
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.70
2.56
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.84
1.43
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.33
3.38
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.64
1.34
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.35
2.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.38
1.47
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.61
2.85
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.98
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.81
1.89
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
20.25
23.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.25
25.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
94.75
17.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
53.83
54.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.75
38.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.75
40.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.