US natgas prices fall 6% on forecasts for cooler weather, lower demand

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend for cooler weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.3 cents, or 6.3%, to $2.592 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 29.

Even though gas prices gained 9% last week, speculators added so many shorts that they switched their net long futures and options position into a net short position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time since early June, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.

Even though the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will be less hot than previously expected over the next two weeks, meteorologists still forecast it will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 20.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 100.9 bcfd this week to 100.6 bcfd next week with a seasonal cooling of the weather. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday before the long Labor Day weekend.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.3 bcfd in August to 11.7 bcfd so far in September due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

Week ended Sep 1 Forecast Week ended Aug 25 Actual Year ago Sep 1 Five-year average Sep 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 41 32 55 60 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,156 3,115 2,686 2,926 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.9% 8.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.62 2.77 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.61 10.66 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.40 13.20 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 9 6 6 19 24 U.S. GFS CDDs 169 199 154 146 131 U.S. GFS TDDs 178 205 160 165 155 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.1 101.7 101.8 100.0 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.6 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.9 109.4 108.6 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 7.2 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.1 13.1 11.0 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.8 3.6 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 41.9 41.4 41.3 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.4 21.5 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 83.1 78.6 78.6 78.1 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 104.1 100.9 100.6 96.8 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 1 Wind 10 6 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 6 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 45 45 45 45 Coal 18 19 20 19 19 Nuclear 19 18 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.70 2.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.84 1.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.33 3.38 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.64 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.35 2.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.38 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.61 2.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.98 2.16 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.81 1.89 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.25 25.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 94.75 17.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 53.83 54.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 34.75 38.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 34.75 40.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

