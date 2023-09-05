News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices fall 6% on forecasts for cooler weather, lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA DE SILVA

September 05, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend for cooler weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.3 cents, or 6.3%, to $2.592 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 29.

Even though gas prices gained 9% last week, speculators added so many shorts that they switched their net long futures and options position into a net short position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time since early June, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.

Even though the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will be less hot than previously expected over the next two weeks, meteorologists still forecast it will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 20.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 100.9 bcfd this week to 100.6 bcfd next week with a seasonal cooling of the weather. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday before the long Labor Day weekend.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.3 bcfd in August to 11.7 bcfd so far in September due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

Week ended Sep 1 Forecast

Week ended Aug 25 Actual

Year ago Sep 1

Five-year average

Sep 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

41

32

55

60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,156

3,115

2,686

2,926

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.9%

8.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.77

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.61

10.66

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.40

13.20

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

6

6

19

24

U.S. GFS CDDs

169

199

154

146

131

U.S. GFS TDDs

178

205

160

165

155

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

101.7

101.8

100.0

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.2

7.6

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.9

109.4

108.6

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.9

1.9

2.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

7.2

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

13.1

13.1

11.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.5

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.8

3.6

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

41.9

41.4

41.3

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.4

21.5

21.4

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

83.1

78.6

78.6

78.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

104.1

100.9

100.6

96.8

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 1

Wind

10

6

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

6

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

45

45

45

45

Coal

18

19

20

19

19

Nuclear

19

18

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.70

2.56

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.84

1.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.33

3.38

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.64

1.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.38

1.47

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.61

2.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.98

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.81

1.89

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

20.25

23.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.25

25.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

94.75

17.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

53.83

54.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

34.75

38.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

34.75

40.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.