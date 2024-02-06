News & Insights

US natgas prices fall 4% to nine-month low on rising output, lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

February 06, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a fresh nine-month low on Tuesday as output slowly rises, the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines and on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected.

That was the third time the front-month closed at a nine-month low in the past week.

Traders noted output was rising as gas wells continue to return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January, while LNG feedgas remained low due mostly to an ongoing unit outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 7.3 cents, or 3.55, to settle at $2.009 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since April 13, 2023.

That pushed the front-month back into technically oversold territory for the fourth time in five trading days.

Rising price volatility in recent weeks has increased interest in gas trading with open interest in NYMEX futures rising to 1.498 million contracts on Feb. 2, the most since February 2020, for a fourth day in a row.

In California, over 139,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Tuesday following massive storms over the weekend, according to PowerOutages.us. In total, the storms knocked out service to over 1.1 million customers, according to local utilities.

In Washington, D.C., a House subcommittee held a hearing on President Joe Biden's pause on approval of LNG export permits, the first of two in Congress this week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, remained below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 13 before sliding to near normal levels from Feb. 15-21.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 124.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG returned to full power, which is expected to occur in mid- to late-February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 2 Forecast

Week ended Jan 26 Actual

Year ago Feb 2

Five-year average

Feb 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-86

-197

-208

-193

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,573

2,659

2,397

2,336

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.1%

5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.07

2.08

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.04

9.29

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.46

9.46

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

357

358

341

408

405

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

5

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

358

359

446

412

410

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.0

105.5

106.0

101.2

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.4

9.3

9.3

9.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.4

114.8

115.3

110.2

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.5

3.5

3.0

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

5.6

6.2

5.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

14.1

13.4

13.5

12.6

8.4

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.9

14.1

14.9

16.3

U.S. Residential

21.8

22.5

22.8

24.3

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

33.9

30.5

31.7

28.6

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

24.4

24.8

24.4

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.1

99.3

101.4

100.2

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

125.9

121.8

124.6

120.9

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

77

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

78

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

79

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Wind

14

9

7

10

14

Solar

3

3

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

35

40

43

39

38

Coal

16

18

22

23

19

Nuclear

22

20

19

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.12

2.01

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.51

1.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.49

3.25

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.71

1.76

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.93

1.73

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.83

4.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.94

2.64

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.90

0.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.45

1.33

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

62.25

49.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.50

21.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.50

11.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

53.38

59.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.25

25.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.50

51.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by David Ljunggren and David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
