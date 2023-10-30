News & Insights

US natgas prices fall 4% on record output, milder weather next week

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

October 30, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Monday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating next week than previously expected.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.6 cents, or 4.2%, from where that contract traded on Friday to $3.337 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT) on Monday.

That, however, was still up about 5% from where the November contract closed when it was still the front-month on Friday.

It also put the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 12 and pushed it into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid-October.

Even though the front-month gained about 9% last week, speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their lowest since early October, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 172 out of 207 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 13% to around $3.24 per mmBtu for Monday.

Analysts have noted that so long as the futures market remains in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly near normal from Nov. 3-14.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.2 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, but its forecast for next week was much lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast

Week ended Oct 20

Actual

Year ago Oct 27

Five-year average

Oct 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

74

99

57

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,781

3,700

3,486

3,574

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.33

3.48

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

16.13

15.76

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.90

17.91

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

241

235

169

223

228

U.S. GFS CDDs

18

25

25

21

18

U.S. GFS TDDs

260

260

194

244

234

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.9

104.9

104.9

99.2

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.9

6.4

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.4

111.8

111.4

107.2

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.6

1.5

2.6

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.6

6.8

5.1

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

13.9

11.7

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.6

10.3

10.0

7.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

7.4

14.5

14.0

10.1

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

30.4

27.2

29.3

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.1

24.0

23.3

22.5

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.3

2.2

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

86.8

82.0

77.0

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

97.3

109.2

104.2

96.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

92

91

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

90

89

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

90

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Wind

14

10

10

11

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

41

42

Coal

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

19

20

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.24

2.87

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.21

1.02

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.03

6.87

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.13

1.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.91

2.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.35

1.23

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.45

5.26

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.84

0.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.93

1.74

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.50

36.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.75

47.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.75

70.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

262.25

253.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.25

51.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.25

45.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE

