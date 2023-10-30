US natgas prices fall 4% on record output, milder weather next week

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Monday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating next week than previously expected.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.6 cents, or 4.2%, from where that contract traded on Friday to $3.337 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT) on Monday.

That, however, was still up about 5% from where the November contract closed when it was still the front-month on Friday.

It also put the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 12 and pushed it into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid-October.

Even though the front-month gained about 9% last week, speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their lowest since early October, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 172 out of 207 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 13% to around $3.24 per mmBtu for Monday.

Analysts have noted that so long as the futures market remains in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly near normal from Nov. 3-14.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.2 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, but its forecast for next week was much lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast Week ended Oct 20 Actual Year ago Oct 27 Five-year average Oct 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 81 74 99 57 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,781 3,700 3,486 3,574 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.33 3.48 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.13 15.76 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.90 17.91 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 241 235 169 223 228 U.S. GFS CDDs 18 25 25 21 18 U.S. GFS TDDs 260 260 194 244 234 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.9 104.9 104.9 99.2 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 6.4 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.4 111.8 111.4 107.2 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.6 1.5 2.6 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.6 6.8 5.1 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.7 14.1 13.9 11.7 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.6 10.3 10.0 7.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 7.4 14.5 14.0 10.1 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 30.4 27.2 29.3 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.1 24.0 23.3 22.5 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.3 2.2 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.4 86.8 82.0 77.0 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.3 109.2 104.2 96.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 92 91 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 90 89 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 90 89 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Wind 14 10 10 11 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 41 42 Coal 16 17 16 16 Nuclear 19 20 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.24 2.87 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.21 1.02 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.03 6.87 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.13 1.08 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.91 2.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.23 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.45 5.26 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.84 0.90 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.93 1.74 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.50 36.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.75 47.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 70.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 262.25 253.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.25 51.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.25 45.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

