US natgas prices fall 4% on record output, mild weather next week

Adds latest prices
Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Monday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating next week than previously expected.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.1 cents, or 3.8%, from where that contract traded on Friday to settle at $3.352 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday.
That, however, was still up about 6% from where the November contract closed when it was still the front-month on Friday.
It was also the contract's highest close since Oct. 11 and pushed it into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid-October.
One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 172 out of 207 trading days so far this year, according to LSEG data.
Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 13% to around $3.24 per mmBtu for Monday.
Analysts have noted that so long as the futures market remains in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly near normal from Nov. 3-14.
With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.2 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, but its forecast for next week was much lower.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Oct 27 Forecast
Week ended Oct 20
Actual
Year ago Oct 27
Five-year average
Oct 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
81
74
99
57
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,781
3,700
3,486
3,574
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.33
3.48
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.13
15.76
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.90
17.91
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
241
235
169
223
228
U.S. GFS CDDs
18
25
25
21
18
U.S. GFS TDDs
260
260
194
244
234
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.9
104.9
104.9
99.2
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
6.9
6.4
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.4
111.8
111.4
107.2
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.6
1.5
2.6
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.6
6.8
5.1
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
13.9
11.7
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.6
10.3
10.0
7.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
7.4
14.5
14.0
10.1
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
30.4
27.2
29.3
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.1
24.0
23.3
22.5
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.3
2.2
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
86.8
82.0
77.0
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
97.3
109.2
104.2
96.4
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
92
91
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
90
89
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
90
89
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Wind
14
10
10
11
Solar
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
42
41
42
Coal
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
19
20
21
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.24
2.87
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.21
1.02
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.03
6.87
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.13
1.08
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.91
2.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.35
1.23
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.45
5.26
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
0.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.93
1.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.50
36.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.75
47.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.75
70.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
262.25
253.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.25
51.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.25
45.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
