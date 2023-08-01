US natgas prices fall 4% on forecasts for lower demand

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell around 4% on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The price decline came despite a preliminary drop in daily output and forecasts for hotter than normal weather to continue through mid-August, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday, topping the prior record set on July 18, and will likely break that high again on Tuesday and next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

That Texas record came a few days after overall U.S. power demand hit its highest so far this year (and second highest ever) on July 27 - the hottest day this summer, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) going back to 2016.

EIA said power use hit 14.7 million megawatt hours (MWh) on July 27, just shy of the 14.8-million MWh record on July 20, 2022. Data provider Refinitiv said temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 82.2 degrees Fahrenheit (27.9 Celsius) on July 27, a little short of the record 83.0 F on July 20, 2022, according to data going back to 2018.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.5 cents, or 3.6%, to $2.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT).

In the spot market, next-day gas for Tuesday at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas plunged about 81% to 47 cents per mmBtu, the lowest since briefly turning negative in early May.

Traders said Waha prices fell due in part to the shutdown of the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Permian Highway Pipeline late on July 27 due to what the company told customers was "an operational incident". Permian Highway transports gas from West Texas to the Gulf Coast.

That shutdown depressed Waha prices by trapping gas in the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Permian Highway told customers that the pipe was back in service late on July 31 with around 1.2 bcfd of capacity available and should be back at full service Tuesday morning.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 bcfd in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June but just shy of the 101.8-bcfd monthly record set in May due to pipeline maintenance earlier in the month.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary two-week low of 99.9 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline in output since December, but traders noted preliminary data - especially at the start of the month - is often revised by large amounts later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Aug. 16.

With more hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 106.1 bcfd this week to 106.9 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel to meet rising air conditioning demand. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd in July, up from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.

Week ended Jul 28 Forecast Week ended Jul 21 Actual Year ago Jul 28 Five-year average Jul 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 16 37 37 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,011 2,987 2,451 2,679 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.4% 13.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.65 2.63 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.17 8.81 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 10.92 10.78 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 1 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 236 231 229 206 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 238 233 230 209 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.3 102.1 102.4 99.0 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.5 7.2 8.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 109.6 109.6 107.9 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.7 1.5 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.5 6.7 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.6 12.9 9.8 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 49.1 48.7 49.1 44.4 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.7 85.4 85.9 81.0 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 106.6 106.1 106.9 99.0 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Wind 6 7 7 7 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 46 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 17 16 17 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.58 2.53 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.18 1.31 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.14 5.30 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.17 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.32 2.31 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 1.62 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.09 9.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.47 2.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.83 1.86 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.50 50.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.75 40.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.00 250.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 109.33 135.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 83.75 174.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 95.50 110.25

