US natgas prices fall 4% on drop in LNG feedgas, milder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

September 20, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined with the shutdown of the Cove Point export plant in Maryland and on forecasts for milder weather and less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 11.5 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $2.733 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

After rising about 8% over the prior two sessions, front-month futures got close to the 200-day moving average but have not settled above that key level of technical resistance since November 2022.

Bank of America said that while the heat wave in Texas this summer did almost halve the U.S. gas storage surplus, a mild winter could still leave inventories at record highs and push prices below $2 per mmBtu in the first quarter of 2024.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past few days was on track to drop by around 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary six-week low of 100.8 bcfd on Wednesday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 29 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With seasonally milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.6 bcfd this week to 94.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas fell to a one-week low of 12.4 bcfd due to a reduction at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. Traders have said that Cove Point was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers.

Analysts at LSEG noted that one week would be a "very short" maintenance outage since the plant typically shuts for about three weeks every autumn. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast

Week ended Sep 8 Actual

Year ago Sep 15

Five-year average

Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

67

57

99

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,272

3,205

2,859

3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.0%

6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.74

2.85

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.50

11.69

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.25

13.99

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

25

20

47

42

58

U.S. GFS CDDs

103

113

102

107

89

U.S. GFS TDDs

128

133

149

149

147

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

102.0

102.3

99.2

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.6

7.1

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.6

109.4

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

7.0

7.2

5.6

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

13.1

12.6

11.5

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.7

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.9

4.1

4.1

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.1

36.2

35.1

36.9

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

73.4

72.7

74.3

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

100.5

95.6

94.5

93.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Wind

5

9

6

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

44

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

19

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.46

2.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.15

1.22

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.74

4.06

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.53

1.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.37

2.34

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.45

1.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.76

4.01

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.09

1.74

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.73

1.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

27.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.75

29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

106.75

27.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.00

46.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.00

31.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.25

32.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Sharon Singleton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

