US natgas prices fall 4% on drop in LNG feedgas, milder weather forecasts

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined with the shutdown of the Cove Point export plant in Maryland and on forecasts for milder weather and less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 11.5 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $2.733 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
After rising about 8% over the prior two sessions, front-month futures got close to the 200-day moving average but have not settled above that key level of technical resistance since November 2022.
Bank of America said that while the heat wave in Texas this summer did almost halve the U.S. gas storage surplus, a mild winter could still leave inventories at record highs and push prices below $2 per mmBtu in the first quarter of 2024.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, however, output over the past few days was on track to drop by around 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary six-week low of 100.8 bcfd on Wednesday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 29 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.
With seasonally milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.6 bcfd this week to 94.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, feedgas fell to a one-week low of 12.4 bcfd due to a reduction at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. Traders have said that Cove Point was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers.
Analysts at LSEG noted that one week would be a "very short" maintenance outage since the plant typically shuts for about three weeks every autumn. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.
Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
|
Week ended Sep 15 Forecast
Week ended Sep 8 Actual
Year ago Sep 15
Five-year average
Sep 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
67
57
99
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,272
3,205
2,859
3,086
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.0%
6.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.74
2.85
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.50
11.69
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.25
13.99
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
25
20
47
42
58
U.S. GFS CDDs
103
113
102
107
89
U.S. GFS TDDs
128
133
149
149
147
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
102.0
102.3
99.2
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
6.6
7.1
8.8
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
108.6
109.4
107.0
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.0
7.2
5.6
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
13.1
12.6
11.5
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.7
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.9
4.1
4.1
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.1
36.2
35.1
36.9
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
73.4
72.7
74.3
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
100.5
95.6
94.5
93.4
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Wind
5
9
6
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
44
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
19
17
18
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.46
2.54
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.15
1.22
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.74
4.06
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.53
1.19
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.37
2.34
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.45
1.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.76
4.01
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.09
1.74
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.73
1.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
26.00
27.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.75
29.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
106.75
27.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
62.00
46.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.00
31.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
28.25
32.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Sharon Singleton)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
