US natgas prices fall 4% on drop in LNG feedgas, milder weather forecasts

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined with the shutdown of the Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland and on forecasts for milder weather and less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 12.5 cents, or 4.4%, to $2.723 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403 GMT).

After rising about 8% over the prior two sessions, front-month futures got close to the 200-day moving average but have not settled above that key level of technical resistance since November 2022.

Bank of America said that while the heat wave in Texas this summer did almost halve the U.S. gas storage surplus, a mild winter could still leave inventories at record highs and push prices below $2 per mmBtu in the first quarter of 2024.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past few days was on track to drop by around 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary six-week low of 100.8 bcfd on Wednesday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 29 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With seasonally milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.6 bcfd this week to 94.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas fell to a one-week low of 12.4 bcfd due to a reduction at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. Traders have said that Cove Point was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers.

Analysts at LSEG noted that one week would be a "very short" maintenance outage since the plant typically shuts for about three weeks every autumn. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast Week ended Sep 8 Actual Year ago Sep 15 Five-year average Sep 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 69 57 99 84 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,274 3,205 2,859 3,086 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.1% 6.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.74 2.85 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.50 11.69 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.25 13.99 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 25 20 47 42 58 U.S. GFS CDDs 103 113 102 107 89 U.S. GFS TDDs 128 133 149 149 147 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 102.0 102.3 99.2 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.6 7.1 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.6 109.4 107.0 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 7.0 7.2 5.6 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 13.1 12.6 11.5 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.9 4.1 4.1 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.1 36.2 35.1 36.9 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 73.4 72.7 74.3 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 100.5 95.6 94.5 93.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Wind 5 9 6 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 44 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 Nuclear 19 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.46 2.54 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.15 1.22 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.74 4.06 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.53 1.19 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.37 2.34 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.45 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.76 4.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.09 1.74 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.73 1.85 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.00 27.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.75 29.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 106.75 27.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.00 46.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.00 31.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.25 32.50

