US natgas prices fall 3% to two-week low on less hot forecasts

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% to a two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for the weather to become less hot over the next two weeks.
Limiting those losses, however, were forecasts for more gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a drop in daily output and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.8 cents, or 3.0%, to $2.504 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 23.
That also put the front-month on track to decline for a fourth day for the first time since mid July.
In Texas, the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), issued a Weather Watch from Sept. 6-8 due to forecast higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecast demand and it expects grid conditions to remain normal.
ERCOT said it expects to set a new September peak demand record every weekday this week. The grid operator, however, expects those peaks to remain below its all-time high of 85,435 megawatts on Aug. 10.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to fall about 2.7 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 99.6 bcfd on Wednesday. That would be the biggest one-day drop in output since mid June, but traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Even though the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will be less hot than previously expected over the next two weeks, meteorologists forecast it will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 21.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will hold around 101.2 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in September from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.
Week ended Sep 1 Forecast
Week ended Aug 25 Actual
Year ago Sep 1
Five-year average
Sep 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
41
32
55
60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,156
3,115
2,686
2,926
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.9%
8.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.77
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.61
10.66
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.40
13.20
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
6
6
19
26
U.S. GFS CDDs
167
199
154
146
128
U.S. GFS TDDs
176
205
160
165
154
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
102.1
102.7
100.0
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.3
7.5
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
109.4
110.2
108.6
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.0
2.0
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.2
7.1
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.0
12.8
11.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.5
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
42.0
42.1
41.3
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.5
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.1
78.9
79.4
78.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
104.1
101.1
101.3
96.8
87.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 1
Wind
11
6
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
45
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
20
19
19
Nuclear
18
18
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.60
2.70
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.09
1.84
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.45
3.33
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.66
1.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.32
2.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.55
1.38
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.59
2.61
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.85
1.98
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.77
1.81
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
74.75
20.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
75.75
26.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
251.00
94.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.00
53.83
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.50
34.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.25
34.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
