US natgas prices fall 3% to near 6-month low on milder forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a fresh near six-month low on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected that should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual through late December.
Analysts forecast there was currently about 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.5 cents, or 2.7%, to $2.366 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:42 a.m. EST (1442 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 14 for a second day in a row.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth day in a row for the first time since February.
With record production and ample amounts of gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.
The premium of futures for 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record high for a third day in a row.
Analysts expect prices to rise in coming years as demand for gas grows as several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
In 2024, however, analysts started to reduce their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the planned first LNG production at its 2.3-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta dropped to their lowest since Oct. 2022.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.0 bcfd to a preliminary 107.3 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Texas and Oklahoma. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day decline since early November. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer-than-normal through Dec. 27.
With the weather turning milder, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 123.7 bcfd this week to 122.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.8 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 6.9 bcfd in September.
On a daily basis, U.S. exports to Mexico were on track to drop to a preliminary 3.5 bcfd on Tuesday, their lowest since May 2020.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 8 Forecast
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Year ago Dec 8
Five-year average
Dec 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-48
-117
-46
-81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,671
3,719
3,419
3,404
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.8%
6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.43
2.43
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.21
11.51
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.75
15.98
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
317
338
475
387
409
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
319
340
378
392
413
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.1
108.9
109.1
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.8
8.6
9.0
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
116.9
117.5
118.1
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.9
4.0
4.8
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.5
14.5
13.9
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.2
13.9
13.3
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.9
22.5
21.5
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
32.5
33.1
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.6
24.4
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.8
101.7
100.6
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
121.4
123.7
122.8
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
85
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
82
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
83
85
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Wind
19
12
10
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
35
40
42
39
42
Coal
14
17
17
16
17
Nuclear
22
21
20
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.39
2.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.07
1.99
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.02
3.84
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.82
1.85
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.13
2.23
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.08
2.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.78
3.23
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.57
3.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.17
1.37
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.25
34.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
48.50
25.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.25
16.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
63.00
72.29
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
33.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.75
32.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Grant McCool)
