US natgas prices fall 3% to fresh one-week low on milder forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday to a fresh one-week low on a drop in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than expected over the next two weeks.
Also weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the low amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.6 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $1.759 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Feb. 27 for a third day in a row.
In total, the contract has lost about 10% over the past four days.
Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 38% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
In other news, EQT EQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, decided to buy back its former unit, Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N, which is building the long-delayed $7.6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including EQT and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut production this year.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 18 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 19-26.
With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 112.3 bcfd this week to 113.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Global gas prices were trading around $8 at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1.
TTF prices fell about 7% on Monday to a one-week low as mild weather kept heating demand for the fuel low in Europe. NG/EU
Week ended Mar 8 Forecast
Week ended Mar 1 Actual
Year ago Mar 8
Five-year average
Mar 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+3
-40
-65
-87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,337
2,334
1,989
1,696
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
37.8%
30.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.79
1.81
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.11
8.53
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.46
8.40
13.59
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
236
244
317
274
273
U.S. GFS CDDs
13
13
13
16
14
U.S. GFS TDDs
249
257
330
290
287
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.3
100.5
100.8
101.7
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.3
7.7
8.2
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.6
108.3
109.0
110.3
103.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.7
3.7
2.7
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.1
6.3
5.2
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.4
13.4
13.5
13.2
9.2
U.S. Commercial
10.5
10.9
11.0
14.3
12.3
U.S. Residential
15.8
16.2
16.2
22.8
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.6
30.8
30.8
30.4
23.8
U.S. Industrial
23.5
23.8
24.2
24.1
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.8
89.1
89.7
98.9
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
111.5
112.3
113.2
120.0
107.3
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
83
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
83
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Wind
13
15
16
13
11
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
39
38
40
41
Coal
13
13
16
15
16
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.54
1.56
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.48
1.47
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.62
2.84
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.44
1.38
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.48
1.51
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.70
1.57
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.05
2.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.65
0.58
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.22
1.30
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
26.00
24.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.75
20.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.50
17.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.98
43.36
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
5.25
5.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
5.50
5.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
