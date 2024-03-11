News & Insights

US natgas prices fall 3% to fresh one-week low on milder forecasts

March 11, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday to a fresh one-week low on a drop in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than expected over the next two weeks.

Also weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the low amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.6 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $1.759 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Feb. 27 for a third day in a row.

In total, the contract has lost about 10% over the past four days.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 38% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In other news, EQT EQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, decided to buy back its former unit, Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N, which is building the long-delayed $7.6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including EQT and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut production this year.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 18 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 19-26.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 112.3 bcfd this week to 113.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Global gas prices were trading around $8 at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1.

TTF prices fell about 7% on Monday to a one-week low as mild weather kept heating demand for the fuel low in Europe. NG/EU

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast

Week ended Mar 1 Actual

Year ago Mar 8

Five-year average

Mar 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+3

-40

-65

-87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,337

2,334

1,989

1,696

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

37.8%

30.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.79

1.81

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.11

8.53

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.46

8.40

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

236

244

317

274

273

U.S. GFS CDDs

13

13

13

16

14

U.S. GFS TDDs

249

257

330

290

287

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.5

100.8

101.7

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.7

8.2

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.6

108.3

109.0

110.3

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.7

3.7

2.7

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.1

6.3

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.4

13.4

13.5

13.2

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.5

10.9

11.0

14.3

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.8

16.2

16.2

22.8

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.6

30.8

30.8

30.4

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.5

23.8

24.2

24.1

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.8

89.1

89.7

98.9

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

111.5

112.3

113.2

120.0

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

83

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

83

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Wind

13

15

16

13

11

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

39

38

40

41

Coal

13

13

16

15

16

Nuclear

21

21

21

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.54

1.56

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.48

1.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.62

2.84

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.44

1.38

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.48

1.51

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.70

1.57

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.05

2.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.65

0.58

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.22

1.30

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

24.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

21.75

20.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

24.50

17.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.98

43.36

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

5.25

5.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

5.50

5.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

