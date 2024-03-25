US natgas prices fall 3% to 3-week low on lower demand forecast

By Scott DiSavino
March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday to a three-week low, on lowered demand forecasts for this week, ample gas in storage and expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low.
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.4 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $1.615 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since close since Feb. 27.
Futures for May NGK24, which will soon be the front-month, were trading down about 1% to around $1.79 per mmBtu.
On Feb. 27, prices hit $1.511 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low winter heating demand allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.
Output was already down by around 4% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.
In the spot market low demand and pipeline maintenance trapped gas in the Permian basin, the nation's biggest oil producing shale formation, causing next-day prices at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas to drop below zero for a second time this month.
Negative prices mean there is too much gas in a region due to low demand and/or pipeline constraints. Producers can either reduce output or pay to keep pulling fuel out of the ground.
It is not unusual to see negative Waha prices during times of low demand because producers there are seeking oil, which is much more valuable than gas, so they can keep making money by pumping more oil even when gas prices are negative.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 9.
But with seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 113.6 bcfd this week to 109.0 bcfd next week.
The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was higher.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to service.
Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Mar 22 Forecast
Week ended Mar 15 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-33
+7
-55
-27
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,299
2,332
1,866
1,627
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
41.3%
41.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.60
1.66
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.14
8.60
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.45
9.29
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
229
235
229
219
215
U.S. GFS CDDs
15
11
29
24
21
U.S. GFS TDDs
244
246
258
243
236
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.2
100.1
99.9
102.3
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.6
7.9
7.8
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.7
107.7
107.8
110.1
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.5
3.5
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.2
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
13.2
13.3
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
11.5
11.6
10.2
11.5
12.3
U.S. Residential
16.9
17.4
14.9
17.7
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
30.0
29.9
29.8
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.3
23.7
23.8
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.8
90.8
86.0
90.2
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
113.5
113.6
109.0
111.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 29
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Wind
13
13
15
15
14
Solar
5
5
5
4
4
Hydro
8
8
8
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
40
38
39
38
Coal
14
13
12
13
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.50
1.55
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.48
1.46
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.13
2.27
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.34
1.40
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.40
1.47
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.64
1.80
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.48
1.39
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
-0.05
0.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.21
1.24
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.75
28.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.00
32.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
14.75
25.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
24.67
23.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
11.75
14.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
8.50
13.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.