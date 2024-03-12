News & Insights

US Markets
CNX

US natgas prices fall 3% to 2-week low on weaker demand forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 12, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected.

Also weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the reduced amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.5 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $1.714 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Feb. 27 for a fourth day in a row.

In total, the contract has lost about 13% over the past five days.

Those price declines came despite a roughly 6% drop in U.S. outputover the past month after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cause gas production to decline for the first year since 2020 when the pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 38% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In other news, U.S. energy company CNX ResourcesCNX.N said it will delay well completion activities and produce less of the fuel this year.

By cutting output in response to low gas prices, CNX joins several other U.S. energy firms, including EQT <EQT.N> and Chesapeake Energy > in reducing drilling activities.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.1 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary seven-week low of 99.3 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop in mid-January due to freezing wells.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 18 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 19-27.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 110.3 bcfd this week to 113.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG return to full service.

Traders said Freeport Train 1 was operating, Train 2 could remain shut for another week or more, and Train 3 could exit an outage later this week.

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast

Week ended Mar 1 Actual

Year ago Mar 8

Five-year average

Mar 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+3

-40

-65

-87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,337

2,334

1,989

1,696

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

37.8%

30.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.79

1.76

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.93

7.94

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.47

8.46

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

236

236

317

274

269

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

13

13

16

14

U.S. GFS TDDs

248

249

330

290

283

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.6

101.0

101.7

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.7

8.3

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.6

108.4

109.2

110.3

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.7

3.7

2.7

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.3

6.3

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.4

13.2

13.2

13.2

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.5

10.6

11.1

14.3

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.8

15.6

16.4

22.8

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.6

29.8

30.7

30.4

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.5

23.7

24.2

24.1

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.8

87.0

89.9

98.9

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

111.5

110.3

113.2

120.0

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

83

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Wind

13

15

16

13

11

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

39

38

40

41

Coal

13

13

16

15

16

Nuclear

21

21

21

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.54

1.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.35

1.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.54

2.62

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.27

1.44

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.38

1.48

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.47

1.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.98

2.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.66

0.65

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.20

1.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

23.50

26.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.50

21.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

14.25

24.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

27.50

36.98

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

17.00

5.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

11.50

5.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Ros Russell and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNX
EQT
CHK
SWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.