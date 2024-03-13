US natgas prices fall 3% to 2-week low on forecasts for less demand

By Scott DiSavino

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a fresh two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the reduced amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, due mostly to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.6 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $1.658 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Feb. 27 for a fifth day in a row.

In total, the contract has lost about 15% over the past five days.

That price decline occurred despite a roughly 5% drop in U.S. output over the past month after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest level since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 37% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cause gas production to drop for the first year since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.

Output is down as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

In the spot market, mild weather and a lack of heating or cooling demand in the West caused next-day power for Wednesday to drop to a record low of $2.25 per megawatt hour at South Path-15 (SP-15) in Southern California EL-PK-SP15-SNL, and $3.75 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona, its lowest price since May 2020, according to data from financial firm LSEG going back to 2010.

The prior all-time low in SP-15 was $3.25 in May 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 17 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 18-28.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 109.6 bcfd this week to 112.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG return to full service. Traders said Freeport Train 1 was operating, Train 2 could remain shut for another week or more, and Train 3 could exit an outage later this week.

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast Week ended Mar 1 Actual Year ago Mar 8 Five-year average Mar 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -3 -40 -65 -87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,331 2,334 1,989 1,696

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 37.4% 30.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.67 1.71 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.91 8.00 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.47 8.47 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 236 236 317 274 265 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 12 13 16 15 U.S. GFS TDDs 248 248 330 290 280 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.5 100.8 101.7 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.6 8.2 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 108.2 109.0 110.3 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.7 3.7 2.7 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.5 6.4 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 13.2 13.1 13.2 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.5 10.3 11.0 14.3 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.8 15.1 16.1 22.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.8 30.6 30.4 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.5 23.6 24.2 24.1 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 86.2 89.3 98.9 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 111.5 109.6 112.5 120.0 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Wind 13 15 16 13 11 Solar 5 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 38 40 41 Coal 13 13 16 15 16 Nuclear 21 21 21 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.57 1.54 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.27 1.35 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.34 2.54 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.29 1.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.91 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.20 0.66

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.20 1.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.00 23.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 22.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.50 14.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 40.29 27.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 3.75 17.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 2.25 11.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

