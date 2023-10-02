US natgas prices fall 3% on mild weather, lower winter prices

Adds latest prices
Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday on forecasts for lower demand due to milder weather over the next two weeks and longer over the upcoming winter.
Prices fell despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.9 cents, or 3.0%, to settle at $2.840 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"The increasing likelihood of a mild El Nino winter ... (is) encouraging speculation to the downside not just for the winter months but also beyond," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said in a note.
The premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of 21 cents per mmBtu, according to data from financial firm LSEG going back to 2018.
The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on winter weather forecasts since March is the last month of the winter heating season when utilities pull gas out of storage. A smaller March premium generally means the industry expects an easy or mild winter.
Gelber noted a mild winter would reduce the amount of gas utilities pull from storage during the heating season, which would leave more fuel in the caverns at the start of the next year's injection season in April and weigh on prices in 2024.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September from a record 103.1 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, output fell by about 2.0 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary three-month low of 101.2 bcfd on Monday. Energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal through Oct. 6 to mostly near normal from Oct. 7-17.
With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 94.8 bcfd this week to 94.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to a record 7.2 bcfd in September, up from the prior all-time high of 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 bcfd in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance around Sept. 20.
|
Week ended Sep 29 Forecast
Week ended Sep 22 Actual
Year ago Sep 29
Five-year average
Sep 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
87
90
126
103
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,446
3,359
3,088
3,273
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
6.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.90
2.93
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.35
12.03
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.63
14.76
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
63
55
91
84
98
U.S. GFS CDDs
73
82
54
70
59
U.S. GFS TDDs
136
137
145
154
157
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.6
102.3
102.5
100.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
6.6
6.6
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
108.9
109.1
109.0
x100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.5
1.5
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.3
7.1
7.2
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.7
12.9
10.4
7.1
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.0
5.9
5.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.0
4.1
6.0
5.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
37.0
35.5
31.7
32.0
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.6
22.1
21.6
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.7
73.4
72.9
72.5
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.8
94.8
94.5
90.6
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
88
77
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
91
76
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Wind
13
8
8
5
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
44
43
46
44
Coal
16
17
17
18
19
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.68
2.74
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
0.90
0.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.00
3.25
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
0.91
0.81
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.19
2.24
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.05
0.98
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.05
2.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.87
1.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.70
1.67
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.25
25.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
42.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.75
29.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
54.00
46.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.50
27.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
26.00
25.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
