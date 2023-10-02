News & Insights

US natgas prices fall 3% on mild weather, lower winter prices

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

October 02, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday on forecasts for lower demand due to milder weather over the next two weeks and longer over the upcoming winter.

Prices fell despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.9 cents, or 3.0%, to settle at $2.840 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"The increasing likelihood of a mild El Nino winter ... (is) encouraging speculation to the downside not just for the winter months but also beyond," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said in a note.

The premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of 21 cents per mmBtu, according to data from financial firm LSEG going back to 2018.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on winter weather forecasts since March is the last month of the winter heating season when utilities pull gas out of storage. A smaller March premium generally means the industry expects an easy or mild winter.

Gelber noted a mild winter would reduce the amount of gas utilities pull from storage during the heating season, which would leave more fuel in the caverns at the start of the next year's injection season in April and weigh on prices in 2024.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September from a record 103.1 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, output fell by about 2.0 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary three-month low of 101.2 bcfd on Monday. Energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal through Oct. 6 to mostly near normal from Oct. 7-17.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 94.8 bcfd this week to 94.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to a record 7.2 bcfd in September, up from the prior all-time high of 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 bcfd in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance around Sept. 20.

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast

Week ended Sep 22 Actual

Year ago Sep 29

Five-year average

Sep 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

87

90

126

103

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,446

3,359

3,088

3,273

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

6.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.90

2.93

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.35

12.03

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.63

14.76

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

63

55

91

84

98

U.S. GFS CDDs

73

82

54

70

59

U.S. GFS TDDs

136

137

145

154

157

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.6

102.3

102.5

100.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.6

6.6

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

108.9

109.1

109.0

x100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.5

1.5

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.3

7.1

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.7

12.9

10.4

7.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

5.9

5.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.0

4.1

6.0

5.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

37.0

35.5

31.7

32.0

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.6

22.1

21.6

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.7

73.4

72.9

72.5

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.8

94.8

94.5

90.6

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

83

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

88

77

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

76

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Wind

13

8

8

5

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

44

43

46

44

Coal

16

17

17

18

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.68

2.74

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

0.90

0.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.00

3.25

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

0.91

0.81

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.19

2.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.05

0.98

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.05

2.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.87

1.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.70

1.67

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.25

25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.50

42.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

24.75

29.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.00

46.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.50

27.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

26.00

25.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
