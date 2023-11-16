News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices fall 3% on big storage build, record output

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 16, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 10 after pulling 6 bcf out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3. The withdrawal during the colder-than-normal week ended Nov. 3 was the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.

The injection during the week ended Nov. 10 was bigger than the 40-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 66 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 20 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said utilities were able to add gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 10 because mild weather limited heating demand. Looking ahead, analysts said record output would likely allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage during the weeks ended Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 if output remains at record highs.

EIA did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.3 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.087 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EST (1540 GMT).

In a sign that some in the market were giving up on the possibility of higher prices from extreme cold weather later this winter, the premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to just 16 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since November 2022.

Based on current futures, the gas market may have already hit its highest price this winter in early November when the front-month closed at $3.52 per mmBtu on Nov. 3. It is actually not that unusual for the highest price of the winter to occur in November.

In fact four of the highest prices seen during the heating season over the past five years occurred during November rather than January, which is traditionally the coldest month of the year. Traders noted that is because the anticipation of extreme cold is usually worse than the actual weather itself.

The highest winter prices were $7.31 per mmBtu on Nov. 23, 2022, during the winter of 2022-2023; $6.27 on Jan. 27, 2022, during the winter of 2021-2022; $3.24 on Nov. 2, 2020, during the winter of 2020-2021; $2.86 on Nov. 5, 2019 during the winter of 2019-2020; and $4.84 on Nov. 14, 2018, during the winter of 2018-2019.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Over the past four days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.4 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Thursday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning close to colder than normal from Nov. 22-Dec. 1.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 112.2 bcfd this week to 113.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 10 Actual

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Year ago Nov 10

Five-year average

Nov 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+60

-6

+66

+20

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,833

3,773

3,635

3,630

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.6%

4.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.25

3.19

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.91

14.78

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.19

17.13

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

307

302

360

291

309

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

8

6

11

9

U.S. GFS TDDs

314

310

36

302

318

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.1

107.5

107.5

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.3

8.3

9.6

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

114.7

115.8

115.8

111.1

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

3.1

3.1

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.2

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.8

14.5

14.4

12.1

7.9

U.S. Commercial

8.9

10.6

12.1

15.3

11.7

U.S. Residential

12.1

15.5

18.5

25.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

31.5

27.7

32.7

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.7

23.3

24.0

25.6

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.4

2.4

2.1

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.9

88.7

90.1

106.2

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

102.1

112.2

113.8

125.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

87

89

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

85

85

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

86

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Wind

11

14

10

Solar

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

Coal

19

16

17

Nuclear

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.88

2.69

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.26

2.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.30

6.15

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.12

2.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.55

2.65

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.51

2.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.50

7.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.37

2.47

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.93

1.94

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.50

37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.75

54.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.00

55.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

100.00

99.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

68.75

73.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.00

73.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.