US natgas prices fall 3% as tropical storm provides relief from heat in Texas

August 22, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Tuesday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to maintenance outages and as a tropical storm reduced power demand in Texas.

Forecasts called for gas demand to rise more than expected next week with weather across much of the country expected to remain hotter than normal through at least early September.

On Monday in the central U.S., power demand surged to an all-time high in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave that is moving into the Midwest and is expected to cause power use to break records in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which set two weekend demand records on Saturday and Sunday and gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Cooling rains from Tropical Storm Harold, however, were offering some relief to the heat in Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Harold hit the South Texas coast on Tuesday.

Power demand in Texas was on track to drop to 80,482 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday from 84,580 MW on Monday, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the electric grid for much of the state.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.2 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $2.560 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 6.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.7 bcfd this week to 103.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants has fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

