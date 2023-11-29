US natgas prices edge up to one-week high on higher demand forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a one-week high on Wednesday with the start of the new higher-priced January contract and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather through mid December and near record output that should reduce the amount of gas utilities need to pull from storage to meet rising heating demand.
Analysts forecast the amount of gas in U.S. storage was about 8% above normal on Nov. 24. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.1 cents, or 0.7%, from their Tuesday close to $2.858 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT).
That put the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 22.
It was about 5% higher than where the December contract closed on Tuesday when it was still the front month, which was the lowest close since Sept. 26.
With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.
Many in the market think futures have already peaked this winter in November.
The premium of futures for January over February NGF24-G24 fell to its lowest since June 2021 for a second day in a row.
The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 (one year out) and 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 both rose to record highs.
Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 and later years as demand for gas grows, with several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
In the spot market meanwhile, extreme cold in the U.S. Northeast this week boosted next-day gas prices in New England by 15% to $10.22 per mmBtu for Wednesday, their highest since February for a second day in a row.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis however output over the past two days was on track to drop by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary three-week low of 106.5 bcfd on Wednesday after hitting a record 109.3 bcfd on Monday.
Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from colder than normal now to warmer than normal from Nov. 30-Dec. 14.
With less cold coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 128.3 bcfd this week to 119.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Nov 24 Forecast
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Year ago Nov 17
Five-year average
Nov 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-9
-7
-80
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,826
3,495
3,533
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.0%
7.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.79
2.84
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.34
13.87
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.42
16.51
28.37
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
314
333
328
347
366
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
4
12
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
319
337
340
353
371
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.2
108.3
108.5
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.6
8.4
9.3
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
116.8
116.8
110.8
102.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.5
2.5
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
4.5
5.8
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.4
14.2
12.0
7.9
U.S. Commercial
11.5
15.6
12.9
13.9
11.7
U.S. Residential
17.4
25.6
20.5
22.7
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.6
32.2
31.3
28.2
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.8
25.1
24.0
24.4
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.8
2.6
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.1
106.8
96.8
97.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
113.4
128.3
119.2
118.4
104.7
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
85
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Wind
5
9
11
11
Solar
3
3
4
4
Hydro
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
42
41
40
Coal
17
17
16
19
Nuclear
24
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.78
2.74
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.20
3.61
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.11
6.31
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.41
2.42
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.61
2.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
10.22
8.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.17
5.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.91
2.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.82
1.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
101.50
79.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.50
54.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.50
32.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
109.00
74.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
65.50
53.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
63.75
57.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.