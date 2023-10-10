News & Insights

US natgas prices edge up to fresh 8-month high on rising exports

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

October 10, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday to a fresh eight-month high on rising exports and higher global gas prices.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.403 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:47 a.m. EDT, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 23 for a third day in a row.

That also put the front-month up for a sixth day in a row for the first time since March and kept it in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a fourth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared about 14% to around $15 per mmBtu on worries about global supplies due to violence in the Middle East and colder weather forecasts. NG/EU

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there was a 30% chance a tropical cyclone could form in the western Gulf of Mexico over the next week. Traders noted a storm in that area could boost prices by reducing supplies if it moves toward Texas or Louisiana.

In the U.S. spot market, next-day gas for Tuesday at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana rose to $3.30 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2023 for a second day in a row.

But the spot market will continue to weigh on U.S. futures so long as next-day prices remain below the front-month. Next-day prices have closed below the front-month for 158 of the 193 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 2.3 bcfd to a preliminary 102.1 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline in output since early August, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.7 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise to near record levels over the next week or so once Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage.

Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Year ago Oct 6

Five-year average

Oct 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

94

86

125

93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,539

3,445

3,213

3,366

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.1%

5.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.36

3.38

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.41

13.31

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.16

14.08

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

119

122

128

114

131

U.S. GFS CDDs

35

37

44

53

43

U.S. GFS TDDs

154

159

172

167

174

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

103.5

103.5

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.8

6.3

6.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

110.3

109.8

105.4

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.5

1.4

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

7.1

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

12.9

13.1

10.9

7.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

6.2

7.0

6.2

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.2

6.7

8.2

6.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

35.4

30.9

29.5

31.6

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

22.3

22.6

22.1

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

73.2

74.5

73.6

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

94.7

96.2

92.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

95

94

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

91

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Wind

9

11

8

8

5

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

44

43

46

Coal

16

16

17

17

18

Nuclear

22

19

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.30

3.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.30

0.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.69

5.51

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.23

1.24

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.50

2.60

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.46

1.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.75

6.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.49

2.42

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.79

1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

32.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

30.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.25

23.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

51.50

65.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.50

62.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

39.00

58.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Stocks mentioned

NFE

