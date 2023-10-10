US natgas prices edge up to fresh 8-month high on rising exports

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday to a fresh eight-month high on rising exports and higher global gas prices.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.403 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:47 a.m. EDT, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 23 for a third day in a row.

That also put the front-month up for a sixth day in a row for the first time since March and kept it in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a fourth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared about 14% to around $15 per mmBtu on worries about global supplies due to violence in the Middle East and colder weather forecasts. NG/EU

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there was a 30% chance a tropical cyclone could form in the western Gulf of Mexico over the next week. Traders noted a storm in that area could boost prices by reducing supplies if it moves toward Texas or Louisiana.

In the U.S. spot market, next-day gas for Tuesday at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana rose to $3.30 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2023 for a second day in a row.

But the spot market will continue to weigh on U.S. futures so long as next-day prices remain below the front-month. Next-day prices have closed below the front-month for 158 of the 193 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 2.3 bcfd to a preliminary 102.1 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline in output since early August, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.7 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise to near record levels over the next week or so once Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage.

Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast Week ended Sep 29 Actual Year ago Oct 6 Five-year average Oct 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 86 125 93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,539 3,445 3,213 3,366 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.1% 5.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.36 3.38 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.41 13.31 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.16 14.08 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 119 122 128 114 131 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 37 44 53 43 U.S. GFS TDDs 154 159 172 167 174 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 103.5 103.5 99.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.8 6.3 6.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 110.3 109.8 105.4 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.5 1.4 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.2 7.1 7.2 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.9 13.1 10.9 7.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 6.2 7.0 6.2 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.2 6.7 8.2 6.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 35.4 30.9 29.5 31.6 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.7 22.3 22.6 22.1 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.3 73.2 74.5 73.6 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 94.7 96.2 92.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 95 94 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 91 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 91 91 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Wind 9 11 8 8 5 Solar 5 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 44 43 46 Coal 16 16 17 17 18 Nuclear 22 19 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.30 3.13 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 0.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.69 5.51 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.50 2.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.46 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.75 6.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.49 2.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.79 1.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 32.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.50 30.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.25 23.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 51.50 65.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.50 62.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 39.00 58.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

