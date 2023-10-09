News & Insights

US natgas prices edge up to 8-month high on rising exports, cooler forecast

October 09, 2023 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Monday to a fresh eight-month high on rising exports and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Gas futures were also supported by worries about global energy supplies that boosted oil and gas prices around the world due to tensions in the Middle East and possible strikes by workers at liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Australia. NG/EU

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 surged over 4% as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ignited fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. O/R

In Australia, Chevron sought government help to find a deal with unions at its two LNG facilities in Western Australia after workers announced plans to resume strikes.

Australia was the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022, according to data from LSEG. If strikes reduce Australia's LNG exports, global gas prices will rise, including in the United States, which itself is on track to become the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2023.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.8 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $3.376 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 23 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month up for a fifth day in a row and kept it in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a third consecutive day for the first time since June.

Even through temperatures were expected to decline with the coming of winter, meteorologists forecast the weather would remain milder than normal through late October, keeping both heating and cooling demand low.

Traders said that mild outlook helped cut the premium of futures for November over December NGX23-Z23 to its lowest since September 2022.

In the spot market, next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana rose to $3.13 per mmBtu for Monday, its highest since January 2023.

But so long as remain below the front-month, the spot market will continue to weigh on futures. Next-day prices have closed below the front-month for 157 of the 192 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.2 bcfd this week to 97.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico so far in October held near the monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd hit in September.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.0 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise to near record levels over the next week or so once Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage.

Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Year ago Oct 6

Five-year average

Oct 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

94

86

125

93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,539

3,445

3,213

3,366

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.1%

5.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.43

3.34

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.35

11.86

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.08

14.11

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

122

111

128

114

127

U.S. GFS CDDs

37

51

44

53

45

U.S. GFS TDDs

159

162

172

167

172

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

103.4

103.1

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.9

6.6

6.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

110.3

109.6

105.4

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.5

1.4

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

7.2

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

13.2

13.3

10.9

7.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

6.3

7.1

6.2

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.2

6.7

8.3

6.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

35.4

30.9

29.8

31.6

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

22.3

22.7

22.1

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

73.3

75.0

73.6

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

95.2

97.0

92.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

94

94

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

92

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Wind

8

11

8

8

5

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

42

44

43

46

Coal

17

16

17

17

18

Nuclear

22

19

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.13

2.92

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

0.95

1.17

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.51

5.17

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.24

1.07

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.60

2.60

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.35

1.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.60

7.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.42

2.52

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.25

1.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.50

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.00

36.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.50

26.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.50

78.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

62.50

72.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.50

67.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

