US natgas prices edge up to 7-month high on lower output, rising exports

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

October 04, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up less than 1% to a seven-month high on Wednesday on lower output and rising exports.

That price gain was limited by a 6% drop in oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 and forecasts for the weather to remain milder than usual for the next two weeks, keeping both heating and cooling demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.3 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.962 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since March 3.

Oil prices, meanwhile, tumbled by about 6% following reports that Russia may lift its diesel ban in coming days and U.S. government data that indicated weak demand for gasoline.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.

In pipeline news, U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N said the 2.0-bcfd Mountain Valley gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia remained on track to enter service by the end of the year at an estimated cost of $6.6 billion after Mountain Valley entered into an agreement with U.S. pipeline safety regulators to identify and fix any potential corrosion or other issues with the pipe.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants held around 12.6 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland to exit a maintenance outage over the next week or so based in part on company notices to customers that some pipeline work was expected to be completed on Oct. 4. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast

Week ended Sep 22 Actual

Year ago Sep 29

Five-year average

Sep 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

92

90

126

103

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,451

3,359

3,088

3,273

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.4%

6.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.98

2.95

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.61

11.52

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.25

14.40

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

82

71

91

84

106

U.S. GFS CDDs

70

71

54

70

55

U.S. GFS TDDs

152

142

145

154

161

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.6

102.4

102.4

100.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.7

6.9

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

109.1

109.2

109.0

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.6

1.6

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.3

7.2

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.7

12.8

10.4

7.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

6.1

5.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.0

4.2

6.3

5.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

37.0

35.7

31.8

32.0

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.6

22.1

21.6

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.7

73.7

73.4

72.5

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.8

95.1

95.0

90.6

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

96

96

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

92

93

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

95

96

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Wind

12

8

8

5

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

44

43

46

44

Coal

16

17

17

18

19

Nuclear

19

20

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.71

2.70

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.32

1.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.58

4.94

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.21

1.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.42

2.30

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.55

1.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.23

5.24

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.97

1.60

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.73

1.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.50

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

61.50

60.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

37.50

31.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.25

46.51

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

24.25

25.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.50

43.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

