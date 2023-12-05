News & Insights

US natgas prices edge up on colder forecasts, record LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 05, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The price increase came despite near-record U.S. output and forecasts for mostly mild weather through late December that have allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast U.S. gas stockpiles on Dec. 1 were about 7.2% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.6 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $2.710 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary four-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Tuesday. Traders, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal Dec. 5-10 to near-normal from Dec. 11-16 before switching back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 17-20.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.4 bcfd this week to 125.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.8 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast

Week ended Nov 24 Actual

Year ago Dec 1

Five-year average

Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-101

+10

-30

-48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,735

3,836

3,465

3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.2%

8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.72

2.69

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.29

12.81

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.05

16.25

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

339

330

362

367

388

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

11

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

342

333

373

373

393

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

109.0

107.8

108.1

102.7

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.8

9.1

9.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

116.6

117.2

111.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.2

3.2

3.3

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

4.3

5.4

5.6

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.1

14.3

14.0

11.7

8.6

U.S. Commercial

15.5

13.2

14.3

13.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

25.5

21.0

23.2

21.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.8

32.9

32.6

30.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

25.3

25.3

24.8

24.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.6

2.7

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

108.6

99.6

103.1

98.7

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

130.0

121.4

125.7

119.3

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

88

88

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

86

87

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

86

87

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Wind

12

10

11

9

11

Solar

2

3

3

3

4

Hydro

5

6

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

39

42

41

Coal

17

17

16

17

16

Nuclear

22

20

22

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.55

2.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.26

1.98

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.68

4.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.13

1.89

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.52

2.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.79

2.51

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.54

4.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.77

1.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.60

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

66.50

37.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.50

33.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.25

29.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.00

70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

32.25

57.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.00

50.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

