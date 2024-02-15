US natgas prices edge up from 3-1/2-year low on higher demand forecast

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for demand to rise over the next two weeks more than previously expected, and as some producers said they would reduce output in 2024 after prices plunged to a 3-1/2-year low earlier this week.
That small price increase came despite a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing utilities pulled a smaller-than-expected 49 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 9.
That was smaller than the 68-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 117 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 119 bcf for this time of year. Analysts said the withdrawal was smaller than normal because warm weather last week kept heating demand low. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The combination of near-record production, mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than the Arctic freeze in mid-January, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. Stockpiles were about 16% above normal levels for this time of year.
U.S. energy firm Antero ResourcesAR.N, a big gas producer, said it expects gas production to decline by about 3% in 2024 versus 2023. Antero also said it expects to cut its drilling and completion capital budget by 26% after reducing the number of rigs in operation to two from three, and cutting one of two completion crews.
Comstock ResourcesCRK.N, another big U.S. gas producer, made a similar announcement about reducing gas rigs earlier this week.
"If drillers continue to announce declining production guidance and weather stabilizes ... natural gas may soon form a short-term bottom with an overdue relief rally possible," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics Group said in a note.
But even if some energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output could increase because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota. A lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.
After falling about 23% over the last seven days, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.1 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.620 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract settled at its lowest since the height of COVID-19 demand destruction in June 2020.
Despite the small price increase, the contract remained in technically oversold territory for an eighth day in a row for the first time since February 2018.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but shy of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 1 with next week expected to be slightly cooler than this week.
With slightly cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.1 bcfd this week to 127.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in late-February.
Week ended Feb 9 Actual
Week ended Feb 2 Actual
Year ago Feb 9
Five-year average
Feb 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-49
-75
-117
-149
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,535
2,584
2,280
2,187
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.9%
10.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.63
1.61
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.98
7.84
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.37
9.41
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
329
332
337
389
376
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
14
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
332
336
351
396
382
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.8
105.8
105.8
102.0
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.2
8.8
9.2
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
115.0
114.6
115.0
110.7
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.7
6.4
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
13.8
13.4
13.2
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.7
14.6
14.0
16.3
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.1
23.7
22.9
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
32.7
33.0
29.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.5
24.9
24.4
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.4
101.1
104.4
98.7
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
122.5
125.1
127.7
120.1
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
78
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Wind
9
14
9
7
10
Solar
4
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
1
1
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
38
40
43
39
Coal
16
16
18
22
23
Nuclear
22
21
20
19
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.51
1.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.38
2.08
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.92
3.14
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.20
1.49
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.49
1.58
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.39
5.76
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.79
2.89
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.92
1.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.22
1.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.50
47.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.00
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
16.25
10.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
64.00
58.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
24.50
28.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
21.75
27.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
