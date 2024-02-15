News & Insights

US natgas prices edge up from 3-1/2-year low ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

February 15, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and as some producers said they would reduce output in 2024 after prices plunged to a 3-1/2-year low earlier this week.

That small price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 9. That compares with a decrease of 117 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 119 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than the Arctic freeze in mid-January, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year.

U.S. energy firm Antero ResourcesAR.N, a big gas producer, said it expects gas production to decline by about 3% in 2024 versus 2023. Antero also said it expects to slash its drilling and completion capital budget by 26% after reducing the number of rigs in operation to two from three, and cutting one of two completion crews.

Comstock ResourcesCRK.N, another big U.S. gas producer, made a similar announcement about reducing gas rigs earlier this week.

"If drillers continue to announce declining production guidance and weather stabilizes ... natural gas may soon form a short-term bottom with an overdue relief rally possible," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics Group said in a note.

But even if some energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output could still increase because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota. A lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.

After falling about 23% over the past seven days, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 1.9 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.628 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract settled at its lowest since the height of COVID demand destruction in June 2020.

Despite the small price increase, the contract remained in technically oversold territory for an eighth day in a row for the first time since February 2018.

In the spot market, gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana and in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL fell to their lowest since October 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still shy of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 1 with next week expected to be slightly cooler than this week.

With slightly cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.1 bcfd this week to 127.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in late-February.

Week ended Feb 9 Forecast

Week ended Feb 2 Actual

Year ago Feb 9

Five-year average

Feb 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-68

-75

-117

-149

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,516

2,584

2,280

2,187

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.0%

10.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.63

1.61

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.98

7.84

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.37

9.41

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

329

332

337

389

376

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

14

7

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

332

336

351

396

382

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.8

105.8

105.8

102.0

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.2

8.8

9.2

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

115.0

114.6

115.0

110.7

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.7

6.4

5.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

13.8

13.4

13.2

8.4

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.7

14.6

14.0

16.3

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.1

23.7

22.9

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

32.7

33.0

29.5

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.4

24.5

24.9

24.4

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.4

101.1

104.4

98.7

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

122.5

125.1

127.7

120.1

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

78

78

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

80

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Wind

9

14

9

7

10

Solar

4

3

3

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

1

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

38

40

43

39

Coal

16

16

18

22

23

Nuclear

22

21

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.51

1.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.38

2.08

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.92

3.14

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.20

1.49

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.49

1.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.39

5.76

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.79

2.89

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.92

1.19

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.22

1.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.50

47.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.00

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.25

10.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

64.00

58.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

24.50

28.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

21.75

27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

