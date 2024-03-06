US natgas prices edge up 1% to one-month high on output drop

By Scott DiSavino

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a one-month high on Wednesday on forecasts for more demand this week and a continued drop in output as several producers cut back on new drilling after prices fell to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

The price increase came despite a decline in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for mild weather to keep heating demand low through at least mid-March.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.3 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.970 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 6.

Prices collapsed to an intraday low of $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 31% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.6 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary six-week low of 98.2 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop due to freezing wells in mid-January.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 16 before turning to near-normal levels from March 17-21.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 110.3 bcfd this week to 109.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ongoing work at Freeport LNG helped boost gas prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to a one-month high of around $9 per mmBtu. NG/EU

But, prices at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1, which are less reliant on U.S. LNG, remained near a 34-month low of around $8 per mmBtu.

Week ended Mar 1 Forecast Week ended Feb 23 Actual Year ago Mar 1 Five-year average Mar 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -34 -96 -72 -93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,340 2,374 2,054 1,783 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 31.2% 26.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.95 1.96 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.95 8.65 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.38 8.34 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 229 232 324 306 300 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 12 13 13 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 241 244 337 319 315 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.3 100.1 100.6 101.8 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.4 8.4 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.6 107.5 108.9 110.4 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.1 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.7 6.1 6.1 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 13.4 13.5 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 12.9 10.4 10.5 12.7 12.3 U.S. Residential 20.0 15.6 15.4 20.2 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.2 30.3 29.2 30.9 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.5 23.5 23.7 23.6 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 4.9 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 95.2 87.1 86.2 94.8 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 120.5 110.3 109.5 116.6 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 84 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 84 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Wind 18 16 13 11 14 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 38 40 41 38 Coal 12 16 15 16 16 Nuclear 21 21 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.51 1.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.49 1.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.98 2.99 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.42 1.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.58 1.52 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.30 2.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.59 0.79 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.36 1.40 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.75 24.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.75 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.50 55.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 61.00 59.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.50 11.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.50 10.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

