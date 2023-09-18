US natgas prices edge up 1% on rising feedgas to Freeport LNG in Texas

Adds latest prices
Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up around 1% on Monday as the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after Freeport LNG's facility in Texas returned to near full service over the past few days.
That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.3 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.657 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:03 a.m. EDT (1103 GMT).
With U.S. gas prices up about 1% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their highest since late August, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 24 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 25-Oct. 3. Traders, however, said that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.
With exports expected to increase in coming weeks, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will edge up to 96.3 bcfd next week from 96.0 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, LNG feedgas hit a 16-week high of 13.5 bcfd on Sunday with the increase at Freeport.
The 2.1-bcfd Freeport plant was on track to pull in about 2.0 bcfd of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.
Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Sep 15 Forecast
Week ended Sep 8 Actual
Year ago Sep 15
Five-year average
Sep 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
69
57
99
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,274
3,205
2,859
3,086
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.1%
6.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.65
2.64
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.07
11.46
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.48
13.37
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
18
17
19
28
52
U.S. GFS CDDs
111
119
130
127
94
U.S. GFS TDDs
129
136
149
156
146
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
101.9
102.0
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
6.7
7.2
8.5
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
108.7
109.2
108.1
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.5
6.9
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
13.2
13.0
11.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.7
4.8
4.9
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.9
4.0
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.1
37.0
37.0
36.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
74.2
74.4
73.2
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
100.5
96.0
96.3
92.4
87.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Wind
5
9
6
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
44
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
19
17
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.74
2.81
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.08
1.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.01
4.24
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.15
1.52
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.35
2.43
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.22
1.62
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.93
4.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.09
2.29
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.87
1.96
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
21.50
26.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.00
33.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.75
33.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
42.00
82.80
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.50
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.50
44.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
