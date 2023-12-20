News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

US natgas prices edge up 1% on record LNG feedgas, higher demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 20, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 1% to a one-week high on Wednesday amid record amounts of gas flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and on forecasts for higher gas demand this week than previously expected.

That price increase came despite record gas production and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than usual through the end of December.

Analysts forecast there was around 8.7% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.6 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.518 per million British thermal units at 9:04 a.m. EST (1404 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 8.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.3%, the lowest since September 2021 for a second day in a row.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.0% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

Record production and ample gas in storage has weighed on futures prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that prices this winter (November-March) have already peaked in November.

Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices and demand will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to meet rising global usage of the fuel.

But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Jan. 1 before turning near normal from Jan. 2-4.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.0 bcfd this week to 120.4 bcfd next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast

Week ended Dec 8 Actual

Year ago Dec 15

Five-year average

Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-55

-82

-107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,584

3,664

3,337

3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.50

2.49

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.54

10.76

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.78

12.40

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

348

346

462

408

426

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

349

347

365

413

430

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.7

108.8

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

8.9

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

117.2

117.6

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.2

3.2

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.8

3.9

4.4

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

15.0

14.6

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.9

12.8

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.3

20.4

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

34.1

34.6

32.8

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.7

24.1

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.1

103.8

98.2

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

125.0

126.0

120.4

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

82

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Wind

11

11

12

10

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

40

42

39

Coal

17

17

17

17

16

Nuclear

20

20

21

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.44

2.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.20

2.21

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.97

3.97

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.85

1.94

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.11

2.26

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.99

2.86

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.60

3.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.33

1.73

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.25

1.38

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.00

33.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.75

43.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

17.25

15.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

51.00

50.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

43.00

50.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.00

51.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.