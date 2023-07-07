News & Insights

US natgas prices edge up 1% on hot weather forecasts ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 07, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts that hotter-than-normal weather will remain through late July, especially in Texas, and rising feedgas to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That small price increase came even though U.S. drillers were pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground and ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was near normal for this time of year.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heatwave next week would boost electricity use to a record high on Wednesday, July 12.

Generators burn gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 30. That compares with an increase of 63 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.869 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.3% above the five-year average of 2.511 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.4 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.623 per million British thermal units at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 28 for a second day in a row.

For the week, the contract was down about 6% after rising around 3% last week. That would be the front-month's first weekly decline in five weeks.

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to just 59.4%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.8%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June and on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 22.

With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.1 bcfd this week and next to 106.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.5 bcfd in June. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 30 Forecast

Week ended Jun 23 Actual

Year ago Jun 30

Five-year average

Jun 30

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

64

76

63

64

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,869

2,805

2,302

2,511

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.3%

14.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.61

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.53

10.37

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.08

12.10

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

4

2

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

240

238

230

209

201

U.S. GFS TDDs

242

242

232

212

205

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.6

102.1

102.2

97.6

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

7.9

8.5

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

110.0

110.1

106.1

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.4

2.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.5

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

13.0

12.9

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

40.6

45.0

44.6

41.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.1

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.2

81.3

81.2

77.6

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

103.1

103.1

96.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Wind

6

10

9

8

5

Solar

4

4

4

5

5

Hydro

6

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

43

42

43

45

Coal

19

18

17

16

17

Nuclear

18

17

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.61

1.83

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.85

3.94

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.42

1.41

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.15

2.34

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.30

7.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.19

3.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.14

2.32

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.82

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

75.50

103.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.00

41.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.50

30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

63.75

91.10

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.25

30.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.75

31.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

