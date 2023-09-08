US natgas prices edge up 1% on hot forecasts, soaring global gas prices

Adds latest prices
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for hotter than normal weather through at least late September and as global gas prices jumped due to worries about a strike at U.S. energy firm Chevron's CVX.N liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in Australia.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.6 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.605 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 1.
For the week, the U.S. contract was down about 6% after rising about 9% last week.
In Europe, gas futures jumped 13% to a one-week high around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 after workers at Chevron's LNG projects in Australia went on strike on Friday after talks broke down. NG/EU
Australia, Qatar and the U.S. are the world's three biggest LNG producers. Chevron's Australia facilities account for over 5% of global supply.
In Texas, homes and businesses have cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave this week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the grid operator, passed another reliability test after urging consumers to conserve energy for a second straight day on Thursday.
Earlier this week, ERCOT warned rotating outages were possible. The grid operator managed to prevent power outages, but maintaining reliability by boosting supplies and reducing demand helped lift real-time prices to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) for more than an hour Thursday evening after hitting the grid's $5,000 price cap for about an hour Wednesday night.
Next-day power prices at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, jumped to a two-week high of $611 per MWh for Friday from $537 for Thursday. That compares with an average of $101 so far this year, $78 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $66 per MWh.
The Texas scorcher continues. High temperatures in Houston, the state's biggest city, will reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 Celsius) on Friday, breaking the day's record of 97 F set in 1999, according to AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of 91 F for this time of year.
ERCOT expects power use to peak at 85,521 megawatts on Friday, which would break the grid's all-time high of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10.
Extreme heat requires utilities to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 3.0 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary 12-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast hotter than normal temperatures through at least Sept. 23.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will hold near 101.1 bcfd this week and next before sliding to 96.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in September from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Week ended Sep 8 Forecast
Week ended Sep 1 Actual
Year ago Sep 8
Five-year average
Sep 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
52
33
74
76
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,200
3,148
2,760
3,002
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.58
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.38
9.57
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.32
13.21
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
14
12
6
19
30
U.S. GFS CDDs
147
157
154
146
122
U.S. GFS TDDs
161
169
160
165
152
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
102.3
102.0
100.0
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.5
7.7
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
109.8
109.7
108.6
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.0
2.0
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.2
13.1
11.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.3
4.7
4.5
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.8
3.6
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
42.3
41.6
41.3
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.4
21.5
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.1
79.1
78.9
78.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
104.1
101.1
101.0
96.8
87.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 1
Wind
10
6
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
45
45
45
45
Coal
19
19
20
19
19
Nuclear
17
18
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.45
2.49
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.95
2.13
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.83
3.84
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.60
1.58
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.30
2.28
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.32
2.52
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.30
3.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.14
2.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.77
1.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
57.50
96.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.00
57.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
611.00
536.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
77.30
55.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.25
40.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
53.25
41.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Philippa Fletcher and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
