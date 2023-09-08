News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

US natgas prices edge up 1% on heat forecasts, soaring global gas prices

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

September 08, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts of hotter than normal weather through at least late September and a jump in global gas prices due to worries about a strike at U.S. energy firm Chevron's CVX.N liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in Australia.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.3 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.612 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), putting the contract on track for their highest close since Sept. 1.

For the week, the U.S. contract was down about 6% after rising about 9% last week.

In Europe, gas futures jumped 16% to a one-week high around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 after workers at Chevron's LNG projects in Australia went on strike on Friday after talks broke down. NG/EU

Australia is one of the world's three biggest LNG producers. The other two are Qatar and the U.S. Chevron's Australia facilities account for over 5% of global supply.

In Texas, where homes and businesses have cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, passed another reliability test after urging consumers to conserve energy for a second day in a row on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, ERCOT warned that rotating outages were possible. In the event, there were no power outages due to the grid operator's actions, but ERCOT's efforts to maintain reliability by boosting supplies and reducing demand helped boost real-time prices to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) for more than an hour Thursday evening after hitting the grid's $5,000 price cap for about an hour Wednesday night.

Next-day power prices at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, jumped to a two-week high of $611 per MWh for Friday from $537 for Thursday. That compares with an average of $101 so far this year, $78 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $66 per MWh.

And the Texas scorcher is not over yet. High temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, will reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 Celsius) on Friday, breaking the day's record of 97 F set in 1999, according to AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of 91 F for this time of year.

ERCOT expects power use to peak at 84,880 megawatts on Friday, breaking the record high for the month of September for a fifth day in a row. The grid hit its all-time high of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10.

Extreme heat requires utilities to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.0 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary 12-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures will remain mostly higher than normal through at least Sept. 23.

But with a seasonal cooling of the weather, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will hold near 101.1 bcfd this week and next before sliding to 96.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in September from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast

Week ended Sep 1 Actual

Year ago Sep 8

Five-year average

Sep 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

52

33

74

76

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,200

3,148

2,760

3,002

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.58

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.38

9.57

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.32

13.21

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

14

12

6

19

30

U.S. GFS CDDs

147

157

154

146

122

U.S. GFS TDDs

161

169

160

165

152

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

102.3

102.0

100.0

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.5

7.7

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

109.8

109.7

108.6

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

2.0

2.0

2.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

13.2

13.1

11.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.3

4.7

4.5

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.8

3.6

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

42.3

41.6

41.3

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.4

21.5

21.4

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

83.1

79.1

78.9

78.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

104.1

101.1

101.0

96.8

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 1

Wind

10

6

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

6

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

45

45

45

45

Coal

19

19

20

19

19

Nuclear

17

18

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.45

2.49

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.95

2.13

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.83

3.84

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.60

1.58

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.30

2.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.32

2.52

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.30

3.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.14

2.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.77

1.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

57.50

96.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.00

57.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

611.00

536.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

77.30

55.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.25

40.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

53.25

41.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.