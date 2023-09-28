News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices edge up 1% ahead of weekly storage report

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

September 28, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a nine-week high on Thursday on forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected.

That increase came ahead of a federal storage report expected to show a near-normal build last week and forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 22. That compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.357 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.9% above the five-year average of 3.170 tcf for the time of year.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.7 cents, or 1.3%, from where the November contract closed on Wednesday to $2.936 per million British thermal units at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT).

That put the front-month up about 6% since the November contract was trading much higher than where the October contract closed when it was the front-month on Wednesday.

It also put the contract on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since early August 2023 and close over the 200-day moving average, a key level of technical resistance, for the first time since late November 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Oct. 6 before turning near-normal from Oct. 7-13.

Analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.

With milder weather coming. LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week as power generators burn less gas to produce electricity for air conditioning.

The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was on track to hold around 12.1 bcfd for a second day in a row on Thursday after rising from a four-week low of 11.5 bcfd on Tuesday.

Tuesday's low was due to ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.

Week ended Sep 22 Forecast

Week ended Sep 15 Actual

Year ago Sep 122

Five-year average

Sep 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

88

64

103

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,357

3,269

2,962

3,170

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.9%

5.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.90

2.90

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.80

12.14

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.60

14.65

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

45

33

80

63

83

U.S. GFS CDDs

90

105

61

85

68

U.S. GFS TDDs

135

138

141

148

151

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.4

101.3

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.8

6.7

8.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

108.2

108.0

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.2

7.2

6.2

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.0

12.4

12.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

4.1

4.1

5.4

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

35.9

37.0

36.1

32.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.2

74.6

73.8

71.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

95.1

95.6

95.1

91.2

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Wind

7

8

5

9

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

43

46

44

45

Coal

17

17

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

20

19

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.72

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.26

1.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.23

3.90

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.29

1.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.27

2.22

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.57

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.92

3.17

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.00

1.88

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.69

1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.50

26.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.50

36.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.75

123.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.20

54.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.00

36.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.00

33.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.