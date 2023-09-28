US natgas prices edge up 1% ahead of weekly storage report

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a nine-week high on Thursday on forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected.
That increase came ahead of a federal storage report expected to show a near-normal build last week and forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 22. That compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.357 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.9% above the five-year average of 3.170 tcf for the time of year.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.7 cents, or 1.3%, from where the November contract closed on Wednesday to $2.936 per million British thermal units at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT).
That put the front-month up about 6% since the November contract was trading much higher than where the October contract closed when it was the front-month on Wednesday.
It also put the contract on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since early August 2023 and close over the 200-day moving average, a key level of technical resistance, for the first time since late November 2022.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Oct. 6 before turning near-normal from Oct. 7-13.
Analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.
With milder weather coming. LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week as power generators burn less gas to produce electricity for air conditioning.
The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, feedgas was on track to hold around 12.1 bcfd for a second day in a row on Thursday after rising from a four-week low of 11.5 bcfd on Tuesday.
Tuesday's low was due to ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.
|
Week ended Sep 22 Forecast
Week ended Sep 15 Actual
Year ago Sep 122
Five-year average
Sep 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
88
64
103
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,357
3,269
2,962
3,170
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.9%
5.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.90
2.90
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.80
12.14
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.60
14.65
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
45
33
80
63
83
U.S. GFS CDDs
90
105
61
85
68
U.S. GFS TDDs
135
138
141
148
151
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.4
101.3
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
6.8
6.7
8.7
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.2
108.0
107.0
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.7
1.7
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.2
7.2
6.2
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.0
12.4
12.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
4.1
4.1
5.4
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
35.9
37.0
36.1
32.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.6
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.2
74.6
73.8
71.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
95.1
95.6
95.1
91.2
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Wind
7
8
5
9
6
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
43
46
44
45
Coal
17
17
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
20
19
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
2.55
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.26
1.35
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.23
3.90
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.29
1.28
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.27
2.22
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.50
1.57
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.92
3.17
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.00
1.88
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.69
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.50
26.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
36.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.75
123.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
50.20
54.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.00
36.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.00
33.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
