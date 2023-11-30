US natgas prices eases 1% on surprise build in storage

By Scott DiSavino
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Thursday on a surprise build in weekly storage, forecasts for less cold weather through mid-December than previously expected and record monthly production.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added a surprise 10 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 24, when warmer-than-usual weather kept heating demand low.
That compares with analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for a 12-bcf withdrawal, a decline of 80 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 44 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.8 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.786 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT).
Before the EIA released the storage report, the contract was up about 0.3% on a drop in output over the past few days and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
For the month, the front-month was down about 22% in November after rising about 22% in October. That would be the biggest monthly percentage drop since January when it plunged by 40%.
With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary three-week low of 106.3 bcfd on Thursday after hitting a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 14.
With less cold coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 129.3 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Year ago Nov 24
Five-year average
Nov 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+10
-7
-80
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,836
3,826
3,495
3,533
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.6%
7.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.84
2.80
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.27
12.80
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.25
16.42
28.37
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
312
314
328
347
370
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
5
12
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
317
319
340
353
375
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.2
108.1
108.2
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.6
8.5
9.3
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
116.7
116.7
110.8
102.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.5
2.5
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
4.3
5.7
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.2
13.7
12.0
7.9
U.S. Commercial
11.5
15.6
12.8
13.9
11.7
U.S. Residential
17.4
25.6
20.3
22.7
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.6
33.7
32.6
28.2
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.8
25.1
24.0
24.4
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.9
2.6
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.1
108.3
97.7
97.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
113.4
129.3
119.6
118.4
104.7
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
86
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
86
85
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Wind
9
11
9
11
11
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
39
42
41
40
Coal
17
16
17
16
19
Nuclear
21
22
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.70
2.74
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.44
3.61
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.14
6.31
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.25
2.42
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.55
2.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.l52
8.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.25
5.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.11
2.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
1.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
57.00
101.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
54.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.75
23.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
117.25
109.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
67.50
65.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
67.00
63.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
