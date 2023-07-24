News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices eases 1% on rising output, less demand next week

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 24, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds closing prices

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.

That small price decline came despite forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected with the weather remaining hotter than normal through early August, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high on July 18 and will likely break that record on Tuesday and Wednesday and again next week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.685 per million British thermal units.

Even though prices rose about 7% last week, speculators cut their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in six weeks to their lowest level since June, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures settled up or down just once in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to 56.6%, its lowest since April 2022 for a third day in a row.

The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, has averaged 76.1% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 8.

With liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants expected to exit maintenance outages, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 106.5 bcfd this week to 107.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.

Week ended Jul 21 Forecast

Week ended Jul 14 Actual

Year ago Jul 21

Five-year average

Jul 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

36

41

31

18

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,007

2,971

2,414

2,642

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

13.8%

13.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.70

2.71

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.43

9.45

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.89

10.92

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

1

2

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

252

254

245

211

203

U.S. GFS TDDs

255

257

246

213

206

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.2

101.5

101.5

98.0

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.2

7.2

9.1

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

108.7

108.7

107.1

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.5

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.8

6.9

5.7

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

13.0

13.5

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

48.0

48.4

48.4

43.7

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.6

85.0

85.2

80.3

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

105.6

106.5

107.2

99.1

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Wind

4

7

7

6

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

46

45

45

43

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

18

17

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.61

2.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.44

1.69

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.52

5.63

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.37

1.55

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.39

2.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.57

1.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.56

6.69

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.46

2.45

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.70

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.50

31.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.50

36.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

170.00

140.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

96.50

137.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

131.25

112.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

112.00

102.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Macfie)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.