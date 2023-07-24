US natgas prices eases 1% on rising output, less demand next week

Adds closing prices
July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.
That small price decline came despite forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected with the weather remaining hotter than normal through early August, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high on July 18 and will likely break that record on Tuesday and Wednesday and again next week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.685 per million British thermal units.
Even though prices rose about 7% last week, speculators cut their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in six weeks to their lowest level since June, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures settled up or down just once in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to 56.6%, its lowest since April 2022 for a third day in a row.
The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, has averaged 76.1% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 8.
With liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants expected to exit maintenance outages, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 106.5 bcfd this week to 107.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.
Week ended Jul 21 Forecast
Week ended Jul 14 Actual
Year ago Jul 21
Five-year average
Jul 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
36
41
31
18
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,007
2,971
2,414
2,642
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
13.8%
13.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.70
2.71
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.43
9.45
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.89
10.92
39.36
34.11
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
1
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
252
254
245
211
203
U.S. GFS TDDs
255
257
246
213
206
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.2
101.5
101.5
98.0
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.2
7.2
9.1
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.7
108.7
107.1
98.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.5
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.8
6.9
5.7
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
13.0
13.5
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
48.0
48.4
48.4
43.7
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
85.0
85.2
80.3
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
105.6
106.5
107.2
99.1
92.2
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Wind
4
7
7
6
10
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
46
45
45
43
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
18
17
17
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.61
2.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.44
1.69
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.52
5.63
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.37
1.55
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.39
2.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.57
1.70
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.56
6.69
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.46
2.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.70
1.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
31.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.50
36.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
170.00
140.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
96.50
137.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
131.25
112.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
112.00
102.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Macfie)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
