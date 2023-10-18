US natgas prices ease to two-week low on record output, mild weather

Adds latest prices

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a two-week low on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for the weather to remain mostly mild through early November, keeping both heating and cooling demand low.

Traders noted that prices were down even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising to near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.3 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $3.056 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Oct. 4 for a third day in a row.

That put the contract down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since October 2022.

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 49.5%, the lowest since April 2022.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 75.1% so far this year, compared with a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

In other news, U.S. energy firm Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O has approached Southwestern Energy SWN.N, a peer valued by the stock market at more than $11 billion including debt, about a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 97.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next was lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas climbed to 14.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 13 Forecast Week ended Oct 6 Actual Year ago Oct 13 Five-year average Oct 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 80 84 113 85 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,609 3,529 3,326 3,451 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 4.6% 4.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.10 3.08 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.74 15.14 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.65 17.72 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 151 130 150 147 168 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 35 27 40 31 U.S. GFS TDDs 186 165 177 187 199 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.8 104.6 104.7 99.5 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.9 6.5 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.7 111.4 111.2 108.3 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.4 1.4 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.7 7.1 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 14.3 13.9 11.6 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.2 6.8 7.3 8.3 7.0 U.S. Residential 6.5 7.8 8.8 10.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.8 30.9 29.4 30.9 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.6 22.4 23.3 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 75.3 75.2 80.3 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 97.8 97.6 99.8 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 96 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 91 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 90 89 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Wind 12 10 11 8 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 42 44 43 Coal 15 16 16 17 17 Nuclear 21 21 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.94 2.98 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.53 1.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.31 8.00 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.08 1.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.70 1.53 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 11.85 10.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.84 1.74 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.50 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.75 25.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 54.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.50 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 111.00 96.40 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 71.50 57.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 83.00 70.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

