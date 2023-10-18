US natgas prices ease to two-week low on record output, mild weather

Adds latest prices
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a two-week low on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for the weather to remain mostly mild through early November, keeping both heating and cooling demand low.
Traders noted that prices were down even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising to near record highs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.3 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $3.056 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Oct. 4 for a third day in a row.
That put the contract down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since October 2022.
The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 49.5%, the lowest since April 2022.
Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 75.1% so far this year, compared with a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
In other news, U.S. energy firm Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O has approached Southwestern Energy SWN.N, a peer valued by the stock market at more than $11 billion including debt, about a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 97.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next was lower.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, LNG feedgas climbed to 14.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Oct 13 Forecast
Week ended Oct 6
Actual
Year ago Oct 13
Five-year average
Oct 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
80
84
113
85
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,609
3,529
3,326
3,451
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
4.6%
4.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.10
3.08
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.74
15.14
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.65
17.72
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
151
130
150
147
168
U.S. GFS CDDs
35
35
27
40
31
U.S. GFS TDDs
186
165
177
187
199
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.8
104.6
104.7
99.5
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.9
6.5
8.8
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.7
111.4
111.2
108.3
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.4
1.4
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.7
7.1
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
14.3
13.9
11.6
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.2
6.8
7.3
8.3
7.0
U.S. Residential
6.5
7.8
8.8
10.7
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
30.8
30.9
29.4
30.9
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.3
22.6
22.4
23.3
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.9
75.3
75.2
80.3
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.6
97.8
97.6
99.8
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
96
96
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
91
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
90
89
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Wind
12
10
11
8
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
44
43
Coal
15
16
16
17
17
Nuclear
21
21
19
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.94
2.98
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.53
1.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.31
8.00
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.34
1.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.08
1.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.70
1.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.85
10.70
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
1.74
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.50
1.39
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.75
25.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
54.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.50
20.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
111.00
96.40
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
71.50
57.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
83.00
70.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
