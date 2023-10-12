US natgas prices ease to one-week low on rising output ahead of storage report

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week low on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for mild weather to keep both heating and cooling demand low through late October.
That price drop happened despite an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland and soaring gas prices in Europe.
The price move also preceded the release of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual for this time of year due in part to rising exports.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 6. That compares with an increase of 125 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 93 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.533 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.0% above the five-year average of 3.366 tcf for the time of year.
After rising to an eight-month high earlier this week, front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.25, to $3.337 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT) on Thursday, putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 5.
In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared about 10% to a seven-month high of around $16 per mmBtu on worries that violence in the Middle East could reduce global supplies. NG/EU
Despite the U.S. futures price decline, the front-month remained in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a sixth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.
Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG fell by a record 13.6 million shares to a seven-week low of around 155.1 million shares on Oct. 10, according to data from financial firm LSEG. That share decline, worth roughly $107.4 million, topped the prior biggest daily decline of 11.1 million shares in February 2023, which was worth around $101.2 million.
UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas. Analysts noted the share sale likely showed some speculators took profits in the overbought market and was not related to UNG's monthly rollover. UNG is scheduled to start rolling expiring front-month contracts to the next-nearest month from Oct. 13-18.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September, but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.
With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.5 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 13.1 bcfd so far in October with the return of Cove Point, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Week ended Oct 6 Forecast
Week ended Sep 29 Actual
Year ago Oct 6
Five-year average
Oct 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
88
86
125
93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,533
3,445
3,213
3,366
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.0%
5.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.31
3.38
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.81
14.44
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.31
14.25
32.98
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
121
120
128
114
140
U.S. GFS CDDs
35
31
44
53
40
U.S. GFS TDDs
156
151
172
167
180
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
103.5
103.7
99.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.7
7.0
6.6
6.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.9
110.4
110.4
105.4
101.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.5
1.5
2.4
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.2
7.1
7.2
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
13.5
10.9
7.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
6.2
6.8
6.2
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.2
6.5
7.8
6.7
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
35.4
30.7
29.4
31.6
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.7
22.3
22.5
22.1
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.0
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
2.0
1.9
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
72.8
73.8
73.6
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.6
94.5
96.0
92.4
88.8
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
94
94
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
92
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
91
91
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Wind
8
11
8
8
5
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
44
43
46
Coal
17
16
17
17
18
Nuclear
21
19
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.19
3.34
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.31
1.32
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.37
5.90
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.20
1.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.41
2.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.50
1.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.50
6.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.86
2.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.79
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.75
31.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.00
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.00
24.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.00
54.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
35.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.25
39.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
