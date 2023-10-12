News & Insights

US natgas prices ease to one-week low on rising output ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/LIZ HAMPTON

October 12, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week low on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for mild weather to keep both heating and cooling demand low through late October.

That price drop happened despite an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland and soaring gas prices in Europe.

The price move also preceded the release of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual for this time of year due in part to rising exports.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 6. That compares with an increase of 125 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 93 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.533 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.0% above the five-year average of 3.366 tcf for the time of year.

After rising to an eight-month high earlier this week, front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.25, to $3.337 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT) on Thursday, putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 5.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared about 10% to a seven-month high of around $16 per mmBtu on worries that violence in the Middle East could reduce global supplies. NG/EU

Despite the U.S. futures price decline, the front-month remained in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a sixth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG fell by a record 13.6 million shares to a seven-week low of around 155.1 million shares on Oct. 10, according to data from financial firm LSEG. That share decline, worth roughly $107.4 million, topped the prior biggest daily decline of 11.1 million shares in February 2023, which was worth around $101.2 million.

UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas. Analysts noted the share sale likely showed some speculators took profits in the overbought market and was not related to UNG's monthly rollover. UNG is scheduled to start rolling expiring front-month contracts to the next-nearest month from Oct. 13-18.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September, but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.5 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 13.1 bcfd so far in October with the return of Cove Point, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Year ago Oct 6

Five-year average

Oct 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

88

86

125

93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,533

3,445

3,213

3,366

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.0%

5.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.31

3.38

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.81

14.44

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.31

14.25

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

121

120

128

114

140

U.S. GFS CDDs

35

31

44

53

40

U.S. GFS TDDs

156

151

172

167

180

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

103.5

103.7

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

7.0

6.6

6.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

110.4

110.4

105.4

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

7.1

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

13.1

13.5

10.9

7.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

6.2

6.8

6.2

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.2

6.5

7.8

6.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

35.4

30.7

29.4

31.6

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

22.3

22.5

22.1

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

72.8

73.8

73.6

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

94.5

96.0

92.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

94

94

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

92

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

91

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Wind

8

11

8

8

5

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

42

44

43

46

Coal

17

16

17

17

18

Nuclear

21

19

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.19

3.34

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.31

1.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.37

5.90

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.20

1.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.41

2.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.50

6.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.86

2.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.79

1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.75

31.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.00

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.00

24.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.00

54.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

35.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.25

39.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

