US natgas prices ease to one-week low on record output

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

October 17, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday to a one-week low, on record output and forecasts for mostly mild weather through the end of October.

The amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increased. Still, front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.0 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $3.079 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Oct. 4 for a second day in a row.

It was the contract's fifth daily decline. The last time that happened was December 2022.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 75.2% so far this year, compared with a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.3 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, however, slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit 14.6 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 13 Forecast

Week ended Oct 6

Actual

Year ago Oct 13

Five-year average

Oct 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

84

113

85

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,610

3,529

3,326

3,451

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.6%

4.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.11

3.11

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.78

15.03

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.72

18.29

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

137

130

150

147

164

U.S. GFS CDDs

37

35

27

40

32

U.S. GFS TDDs

174

165

177

187

196

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.8

104.5

104.6

99.5

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.7

6.5

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.7

111.3

111.2

108.3

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.4

1.4

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.7

7.1

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

14.1

13.7

11.6

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.7

7.2

8.3

7.0

U.S. Residential

6.5

7.6

8.6

10.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.8

30.9

30.6

30.9

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.5

22.4

23.3

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.2

5.2

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.9

75.1

76.0

80.3

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

97.3

98.2

99.8

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

96

94

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

90

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Wind

13

10

11

8

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

3

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

41

42

44

43

Coal

15

16

16

17

17

Nuclear

21

21

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.98

3.11

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.45

0.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.00

4.60

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.25

0.83

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.98

1.87

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.53

1.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.70

9.92

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.74

1.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.39

1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.25

19.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.50

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.00

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

96.40

60.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

57.25

44.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

70.25

44.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

