US natgas prices ease to fresh 3-month low ahead of storage report

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday to a fresh three-month low on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late December than previously expected.
That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year because colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 1. That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 48 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.4 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.555 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT).
That put the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6 for a second day in a row and also kept it in oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.
With production at record levels and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November.
One of the biggest signs that the market has given up on winter price spikes was the collapse of the premium of futures for March over April NGH24-J24 to an all-low of just one cent per mmBtu.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.
March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Traders have noted that gas demand peaks during the winter heating season and therefore summer prices should not trade above winter.
Exxon MobilXOM.N, meanwhile, delayed the expected production of first liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its 2.4-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
Traders said the Golden Pass news added to Wednesday's 5% drop in front-month futures on expectations that lower U.S. LNG exports in 2024 would cause analysts to reduce their gas demand forecasts for next year.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.3 bcfd so far in December from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.
Daily output was on track to drop by 2.2 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Thursday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal from Dec. 7-10 to near-normal from Dec. 11-14 and then back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 15-22.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.5 bcfd this week to 126.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 1 Forecast
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-106
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,730
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.0%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.50
2.57
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.58
12.38
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.01
16.06
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
338
348
362
367
395
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
11
6
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
340
350
373
373
399
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
107.3
107.4
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.7
8.8
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
116.1
116.2
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
3.9
5.2
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.5
14.4
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.2
14.2
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
21.0
23.2
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
33.3
33.2
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.7
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.8
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.6
99.9
103.5
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
130.0
121.5
126.4
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
86
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
86
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
86
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
10
10
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
39
42
41
Coal
18
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
22
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.76
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.73
2.66
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.89
4.95
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.09
2.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.33
2.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.90
13.04
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.30
4.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.01
2.03
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.56
1.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
102.50
117.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.75
47.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.25
24.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
61.00
69.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.00
45.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.50
42.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
