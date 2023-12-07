US natgas prices ease to fresh 3-month low ahead of storage report

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday to a fresh three-month low on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late December than previously expected.

That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year because colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 1. That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 48 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.4 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.555 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT).

That put the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6 for a second day in a row and also kept it in oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.

With production at record levels and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November.

One of the biggest signs that the market has given up on winter price spikes was the collapse of the premium of futures for March over April NGH24-J24 to an all-low of just one cent per mmBtu.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Traders have noted that gas demand peaks during the winter heating season and therefore summer prices should not trade above winter.

Exxon MobilXOM.N, meanwhile, delayed the expected production of first liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its 2.4-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Traders said the Golden Pass news added to Wednesday's 5% drop in front-month futures on expectations that lower U.S. LNG exports in 2024 would cause analysts to reduce their gas demand forecasts for next year.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.3 bcfd so far in December from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.

Daily output was on track to drop by 2.2 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Thursday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal from Dec. 7-10 to near-normal from Dec. 11-14 and then back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 15-22.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.5 bcfd this week to 126.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast Week ended Nov 24 Actual Year ago Dec 1 Five-year average Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -106 +10 -30 -48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,730 3,836 3,465 3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.0% 8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.50 2.57 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.58 12.38 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.01 16.06 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 338 348 362 367 395 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 11 6 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 340 350 373 373 399 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109.0 107.3 107.4 102.7 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.7 8.8 9.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 116.1 116.2 111.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 3.9 5.2 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 14.5 14.4 11.7 8.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 13.2 14.2 13.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 25.5 21.0 23.2 21.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 33.3 33.2 30.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 25.3 24.3 24.7 24.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 108.6 99.9 103.5 98.7 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 130.0 121.5 126.4 119.3 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 86 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 84 86 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 86 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Wind 10 10 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 4 Hydro 5 6 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 42 39 42 41 Coal 18 17 16 17 16 Nuclear 22 20 22 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.76 2.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.73 2.66 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.89 4.95 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.09 2.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.33 2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 9.90 13.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.30 4.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.01 2.03

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.56 1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 102.50 117.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.75 47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.25 24.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 61.00 69.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.00 45.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 34.50 42.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.