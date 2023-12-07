News & Insights

US natgas prices ease to fresh 3-month low ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 07, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday to a fresh three-month low on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late December than previously expected.

That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year because colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 106 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 1. That compares with a withdrawal of 30 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 48 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.4 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.555 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT).

That put the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6 for a second day in a row and also kept it in oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.

With production at record levels and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November.

One of the biggest signs that the market has given up on winter price spikes was the collapse of the premium of futures for March over April NGH24-J24 to an all-low of just one cent per mmBtu.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Traders have noted that gas demand peaks during the winter heating season and therefore summer prices should not trade above winter.

Exxon MobilXOM.N, meanwhile, delayed the expected production of first liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its 2.4-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Traders said the Golden Pass news added to Wednesday's 5% drop in front-month futures on expectations that lower U.S. LNG exports in 2024 would cause analysts to reduce their gas demand forecasts for next year.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.3 bcfd so far in December from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.

Daily output was on track to drop by 2.2 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Thursday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal from Dec. 7-10 to near-normal from Dec. 11-14 and then back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 15-22.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.5 bcfd this week to 126.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast

Week ended Nov 24 Actual

Year ago Dec 1

Five-year average

Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-106

+10

-30

-48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,730

3,836

3,465

3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.0%

8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.50

2.57

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.58

12.38

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.01

16.06

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

338

348

362

367

395

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

11

6

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

340

350

373

373

399

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

109.0

107.3

107.4

102.7

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.7

8.8

9.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

116.1

116.2

111.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

3.9

5.2

5.6

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.1

14.5

14.4

11.7

8.6

U.S. Commercial

15.5

13.2

14.2

13.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

25.5

21.0

23.2

21.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.8

33.3

33.2

30.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

25.3

24.3

24.7

24.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.7

2.8

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

108.6

99.9

103.5

98.7

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

130.0

121.5

126.4

119.3

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

86

88

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

84

86

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

86

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Wind

10

10

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

5

6

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

39

42

41

Coal

18

17

16

17

16

Nuclear

22

20

22

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.76

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.73

2.66

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.89

4.95

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.09

2.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.33

2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.90

13.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.30

4.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.01

2.03

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.56

1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

102.50

117.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.75

47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.25

24.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

61.00

69.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

25.00

45.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

34.50

42.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

