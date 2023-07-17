US natgas prices ease to 3-wk low on rising output, less hot forecasts

Adds latest prices
July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh three-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That small price decline came even though the country's overall weather will remain hotter-than-normal (just not as hot as previously excepted last week) through the start of August, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas will likely hit record highs again this week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery fell 2.7 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $2.512 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since June 20 for a third day in a row.
Even though prices fell for a second week in a row last week, speculators boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their highest since April 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
But, a lack of big price moves in recent weeks cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 52.2%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a fifth day in a row.
On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 84.5% so far this year, compared with a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 1.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 108.7 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
|
Week ended Jul 14 Forecast
Week ended Jul 7 Actual
Year ago Jul 14
Five-year average
Jul 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
54
49
35
45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,984
2,930
2,396
2,611
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.3%
14.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.56
2.54
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.24
9.00
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.69
11.91
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
1
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
254
263
248
213
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
257
264
250
216
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.1
101.2
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.2
11.4
12.5
8.9
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.6
112.6
113.7
106.0
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
4.4
4.1
4.1
4.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.3
6.9
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.9
13.3
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
44.4
48.9
48.1
46.3
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.0
85.5
84.7
83.0
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
104.7
108.7
109.1
104.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Wind
6
7
6
10
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
43
42
Coal
19
19
19
18
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
17
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.50
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.58
1.63
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.67
4.40
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.46
1.54
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.23
2.27
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.77
1.75
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.83
3.98
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.23
2.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.51
1.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.25
41.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
46.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
475.00
81.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
102.63
71.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
161.96
47.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
145.50
49.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
