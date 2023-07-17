News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices ease to 3-wk low on rising output, less hot forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

July 17, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh three-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That lack of price movement came even though the country's overall weather will remain hotter-than-normal (just not as hot as previously excepted last week) through the start of August, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas will likely hit record highs again this week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery fell 2.4 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.515 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 20 for a third day in a row.

Even though prices fell for a second week in a row last week, speculators boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their highest since April 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

But, a lack of big price moves in recent weeks cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 52.2%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a fifth day in a row.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 84.5% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 1.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 108.7 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Week ended Jul 14 Forecast

Week ended Jul 7 Actual

Year ago Jul 14

Five-year average

Jul 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

54

49

35

45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,984

2,930

2,396

2,611

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.3%

14.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.56

2.54

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.24

9.00

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.69

11.91

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

1

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

254

263

248

213

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

257

264

250

216

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.1

101.2

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.2

11.4

12.5

8.9

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.6

112.6

113.7

106.0

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

4.4

4.1

4.1

4.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.8

6.3

6.9

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.9

13.3

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

44.4

48.9

48.1

46.3

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.0

85.5

84.7

83.0

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

104.7

108.7

109.1

104.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Wind

6

7

6

10

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

45

45

43

42

Coal

19

19

19

18

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.58

1.63

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.67

4.40

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.46

1.54

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.23

2.27

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.77

1.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.83

3.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.23

2.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.51

1.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.25

41.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

46.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

475.00

81.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

102.63

71.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

161.96

47.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

145.50

49.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
PCG
BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.