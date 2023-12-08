US natgas prices ease to 3-month low on mild weather forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a three-month low on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through late December than previously expected.
The combination of mild weather and near record output should keep the amount of gas utilities pull from storage lower than usual in coming weeks. Analysts forecast there was currently about 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Looking to 2024, analysts started to reduce their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the planned first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from its Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:18 a.m. EST (1518 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a third day in a row for the first time since February.
For the week, the contract was down about 9% after falling about 1% last week. That put the front-month down for a fifth week in a row for the first time since February.
With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 108.1 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer-than-normal through Dec. 23.
But with the normal seasonal cooling going into winter, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 124.8 bcfd next week and 127.3 bcfd in two weeks.
The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 8 Forecast
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Year ago Dec 8
Five-year average
Dec 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-48
-117
-46
-81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,671
3,719
3,419
3,404
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.8%
6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.59
2.59
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.59
12.79
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.05
16.01
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
340
338
362
367
398
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
11
6
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
342
340
373
373
402
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
108.1
107.9
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.8
8.9
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
116.9
116.8
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.3
3.4
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
3.9
5.0
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.5
14.3
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.2
14.0
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
20.9
22.6
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
33.1
32.6
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.7
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.6
99.6
102.1
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
130.0
121.3
124.8
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
85
86
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
84
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
85
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
10
10
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
39
42
41
Coal
17
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
21
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.52
2.76
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.00
2.73
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.98
4.89
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.85
2.09
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.13
2.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.24
9.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.53
4.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.97
1.01
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.38
1.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.75
117.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.50
47.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.00
24.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
69.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
41.00
45.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
36.25
42.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.