News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

US natgas prices ease to 3-month low on mild weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 08, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a three-month low on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through late December than previously expected.

The combination of mild weather and near record output should keep the amount of gas utilities pull from storage lower than usual in coming weeks. Analysts forecast there was currently about 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Looking to 2024, analysts started to reduce their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the planned first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from its Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:18 a.m. EST (1518 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a third day in a row for the first time since February.

For the week, the contract was down about 9% after falling about 1% last week. That put the front-month down for a fifth week in a row for the first time since February.

With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 108.1 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer-than-normal through Dec. 23.

But with the normal seasonal cooling going into winter, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 124.8 bcfd next week and 127.3 bcfd in two weeks.

The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast

Week ended Dec 1 Actual

Year ago Dec 8

Five-year average

Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-48

-117

-46

-81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,671

3,719

3,419

3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.8%

6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.59

2.59

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.59

12.79

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.05

16.01

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

340

338

362

367

398

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

11

6

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

342

340

373

373

402

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

109.0

108.1

107.9

102.7

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.8

8.9

9.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

116.9

116.8

111.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.3

3.4

3.3

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

3.9

5.0

5.6

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.1

14.5

14.3

11.7

8.6

U.S. Commercial

15.5

13.2

14.0

13.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

25.5

20.9

22.6

21.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.8

33.1

32.6

30.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

25.3

24.3

24.7

24.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

108.6

99.6

102.1

98.7

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

130.0

121.3

124.8

119.3

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

85

86

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

85

84

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Wind

10

10

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

5

6

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

42

39

42

41

Coal

17

17

16

17

16

Nuclear

21

20

22

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.52

2.76

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.00

2.73

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.98

4.89

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.85

2.09

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.13

2.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.24

9.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.53

4.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.97

1.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.38

1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

58.75

117.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.00

24.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

70.00

69.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.00

45.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.25

42.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.