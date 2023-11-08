News & Insights

US natgas prices ease to 2-week low on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 08, 2023 — 03:01 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, analyst comment

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a two-week low on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November that should limit heating demand and allowutilities to keepinjecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.4 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $3.106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 25 for a second day in a row.

The premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24 fell by 16% to a record low of 11 cents per mmBtu, according to data from financial firm LSEG going back to 2018.

"It would be a very bearish signal for natural gas heating fuel if anything winter trades below anything summer, but natural gas is drifting in that direction," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Bank. "There is no cold weather anyplace in the U.S. through the next two weeks."

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on winter weather forecasts since March is the last month of winter heating season when utilities pull gas out of storage. A smaller March premium generally means the industry expects an easy or mild winter.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it would not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA will resume its regular schedule next week. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about seven billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 3, the first withdrawal of the 2023/2024 winter season. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In Texas, voters approved a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to create a $10 billion fund to build mostly gas-fired power plants and other electric infrastructure. The amendment is one of several efforts by the state to avoid another energy crisis like the one caused by a deadly winter storm in February 2021 that left millions without power, water and heat for days due to the shutdown of an unusually large amount of generation.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 23.

Despite the warm weather, temperatures are still declining with the coming of winter. LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 100.6 bcfd this week to 108.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 5.4 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to fall to an eight-month low of 4.5 bcfd on Wednesday.

Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export by the end of the year.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Week ended Oct 27

Actual

Year ago Nov 3

Five-year average

Nov 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-7

+79

+83

+36

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,772

3,779

3,569

3,610

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.5%

5.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.11

3.14

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.16

14.61

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.36

17.45

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

217

220

302

259

272

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

14

17

15

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

229

234

319

274

284

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.6

107.0

107.1

99.4

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.5

7.6

7.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

114.5

114.7

106.7

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.5

6.2

5.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.8

13.6

11.6

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.3

8.9

11.1

8.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

14.8

12.0

16.6

11.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

28.1

27.9

20.1

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

22.6

23.4

22.7

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.6

79.1

86.7

70.8

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

109.8

100.6

108.8

89.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

92

93

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

88

89

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Wind

11

14

10

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

Coal

19

16

17

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.00

2.71

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.65

1.51

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.88

4.75

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.49

1.48

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.75

1.86

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.02

1.68

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.65

8.26

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.94

0.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.48

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.25

31.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.75

30.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

77.00

36.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

80.00

57.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

54.43

38.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

42.00

36.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

