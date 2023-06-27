US natgas prices ease on weaker demand forecast from low LNG feedgas

Adds latest prices

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday, from a three-month high in the prior session, on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected related in part to a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price decline came despite a drop in output and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through mid-July, especially in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected that electric use would break records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ERCOT, however, has forecast and missed record-breaking demand on several days since mid-June, due in part to storm-related power outages that reduced usage and after consumers heeded the grid operator's June 20thcall to conserve energy.

Regardless of when demand sets a new all-time high, extreme heat will continue to boost the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.763 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since March 3 for a second day in a row.

Despite the small price decline, the front-month remained in overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

August NGQ23 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 9.5 cents to $2.80 per mmBtu.

On a daily basis, moreover, output was on track to plunge 2.3 bcfd to a preliminary 20-week low of 99.2 bcfd on Tuesday, due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and Texas. That would be the biggest daily drop in output since December 2022, but analysts noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

In Appalachia, the biggest U.S. shale gas formation, Mountain Valley Pipeline, on Monday sought permission from federal energy regulators to re-start construction on its long-delayed West Virginia-to-Virginia gas pipe.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal June 28-July 12.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Week ended Jun 23 Forecast Week ended Jun 16 Actual Year ago Jun 23 Five-year average Jun 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 84 95 81 80 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,813 2,729 2,239 2,447 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.0% 15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.76 2.79 7.60 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.39 10.37 33.44 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.79 11.84 29.72 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 4 5 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 236 214 207 197 189 U.S. GFS TDDs 238 216 211 202 195 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.7 101.1 101.4 98.0 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.8 7.3 8.6 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.5 108.8 108.8 106.6 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.2 12.2 10.8 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.6 3.4 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 38.5 40.6 45.1 39.9 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.1 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.1 77.1 81.4 76.1 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.7 97.0 102.2 95.1 85.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 84 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Wind 11 9 8 5 10 Solar 5 4 5 5 5 Hydro 6 6 6 7 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 42 43 45 40 Coal 16 17 16 17 15 Nuclear 18 19 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.62 2.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.69 1.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.70 2.96 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.51 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.35 2.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.65 4.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.85 3.08 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.48 2.17 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.87 1.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.20 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.25 32.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.00 53.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 45.97 43.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.00 18.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.25 18.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.