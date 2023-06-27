News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices ease on weaker demand forecast from low LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

June 27, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday, from a three-month high in the prior session, on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected related in part to a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price decline came despite a drop in output and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through mid-July, especially in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected that electric use would break records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ERCOT, however, has forecast and missed record-breaking demand on several days since mid-June, due in part to storm-related power outages that reduced usage and after consumers heeded the grid operator's June 20thcall to conserve energy.

Regardless of when demand sets a new all-time high, extreme heat will continue to boost the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.763 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since March 3 for a second day in a row.

Despite the small price decline, the front-month remained in overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

August NGQ23 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 9.5 cents to $2.80 per mmBtu.

On a daily basis, moreover, output was on track to plunge 2.3 bcfd to a preliminary 20-week low of 99.2 bcfd on Tuesday, due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and Texas. That would be the biggest daily drop in output since December 2022, but analysts noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

In Appalachia, the biggest U.S. shale gas formation, Mountain Valley Pipeline, on Monday sought permission from federal energy regulators to re-start construction on its long-delayed West Virginia-to-Virginia gas pipe.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal June 28-July 12.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.0 bcfd this week to 102.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Week ended Jun 23 Forecast

Week ended Jun 16 Actual

Year ago Jun 23

Five-year average Jun 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

84

95

81

80

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,813

2,729

2,239

2,447

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.0%

15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.76

2.79

7.60

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.39

10.37

33.44

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.79

11.84

29.72

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

4

5

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

236

214

207

197

189

U.S. GFS TDDs

238

216

211

202

195

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.7

101.1

101.4

98.0

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

7.8

7.3

8.6

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.5

108.8

108.8

106.6

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.6

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.2

12.2

10.8

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.6

3.4

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.5

40.6

45.1

39.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.1

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.1

77.1

81.4

76.1

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.7

97.0

102.2

95.1

85.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Wind

11

9

8

5

10

Solar

5

4

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

6

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

43

45

40

Coal

16

17

16

17

15

Nuclear

18

19

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.62

2.22

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.69

1.27

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.70

2.96

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.51

1.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.65

4.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.85

3.08

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.48

2.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.20

45.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.25

32.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

54.00

53.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

45.97

43.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

31.00

18.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.25

18.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.