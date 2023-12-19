US natgas prices ease on record output, milder weather view

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices eased on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather that should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual through late December.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 7.9 cents, or 3.2%, lower at $2.42 per million British thermal units as of 10:01 a.m. EST, (1501 GMT). Prices were up for the last four sessions after being in oversold territory.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

"Prices are falling because of abundance of supply and warmer weather than expected... Since the last few days, the market is in a consolidation phase where it may go sideways until we get more information about what kind of weather we're going to have in January," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 125.5 bcfd this week. However, demand was projected to slide to 120.9 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

Support from the weather factor has been limited with comparatively mild temperature views in key regions now extended into next month, analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"With each day that the temperature forecasts stretch further into January, the more important a supply surplus will become."

Record production and ample gas in storage prompted some traders to forecast that prices had already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Traders also were keeping an eye on reports that a number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the world's main East-West trade route.

Goldman Sachs noted that disruption to energy flows in the Red Sea is unlikely to have large effects on crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as vessel redirection opportunities imply that production should not be directly affected.

Several LNG vessels have changed course in recent days to avoid the Red Sea region.

Dutch and British gas prices fell, with healthy gas supply and weaker demand offsetting wider geopolitical concerns. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast Week ended Dec 8 Actual Year ago Dec 15 Five-year average Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -55 -82 -107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,584 3,664 3,337 3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.43 2.57 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.49 11.23 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.40 11.77 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 295 324 371 370 385 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 10 5 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 296 325 381 375 390 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.5 108.7 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 9.0 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117 117.7 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.8 3.8 4.4 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 15.0 14.6 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.9 13.0 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.3 22.4 20.9 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.1 34.2 32.7 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.7 24.0 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.1 103.5 98.7 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 125.0 125.5 120.9 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 83 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Wind 10 11 12 10 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 42 41 40 42 39 Coal 18 17 17 17 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.59 2.44 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.21 1.64 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.97 3.93 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.94 1.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.26 2.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.86 1.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.30 3.48

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.73 1.96

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.85 1.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.00 27.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.25 24.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.00 18.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.00 62.68

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.25 47.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.50 43.50

