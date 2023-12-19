News & Insights

US natgas prices ease on record output, milder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 19, 2023 — 02:53 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices ticked down on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather that should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual through late December.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled 1.1 cents, or 0.4%, lower at $2.492 per million British thermal units. Prices were up for the last four sessions after being in oversold territory.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

"Prices are falling because of abundance of supply and warmer weather than expected... Since the last few days, the market is in a consolidation phase where it may go sideways until we get more information about what kind of weather we're going to have in January," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 125.5 bcfd this week. However, demand was projected to slide to 120.9 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

Support from the weather factor has been limited with comparatively mild temperature views in key regions now extended into next month, analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"With each day that the temperature forecasts stretch further into January, the more important a supply surplus will become."

Record production and ample gas in storage prompted some traders to forecast that prices had already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Traders also were keeping an eye on reports that a number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the world's main East-West trade route.

Goldman Sachs noted that disruption to energy flows in the Red Sea is unlikely to have large effects on crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as vessel redirection opportunities imply that production should not be directly affected.

Several LNG vessels have changed course in recent days to avoid the Red Sea region.

Dutch and British gas prices fell, with healthy gas supply and weaker demand offsetting wider geopolitical concerns. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast

Week ended Dec 8 Actual

Year ago Dec 15

Five-year average

Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-55

-82

-107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,584

3,664

3,337

3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.43

2.57

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.49

11.23

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.40

11.77

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

295

324

371

370

385

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

10

5

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

296

325

381

375

390

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.5

108.7

102.8

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

9.0

10.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

117

117.7

112.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.3

3.3

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.8

3.8

4.4

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

15.0

14.6

12.6

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.9

13.0

15.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.4

20.9

25.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

34.1

34.2

32.7

30.4

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.7

24.0

24.7

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.1

103.5

98.7

104.4

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

125.0

125.5

120.9

125.6

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

83

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Wind

10

11

12

10

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

42

41

40

42

39

Coal

18

17

17

17

16

Nuclear

20

20

21

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.59

2.44

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.21

1.64

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.97

3.93

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.94

1.64

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.26

2.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.86

1.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.30

3.48

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.73

1.96

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.85

1.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.00

27.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.25

24.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.00

18.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.00

62.68

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.25

47.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.50

43.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Daksh Grover, Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))

