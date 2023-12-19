US natgas prices ease on record output, milder weather forecasts

Adds latest prices
Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices ticked down on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather that should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual through late December.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled 1.1 cents, or 0.4%, lower at $2.492 per million British thermal units. Prices were up for the last four sessions after being in oversold territory.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
"Prices are falling because of abundance of supply and warmer weather than expected... Since the last few days, the market is in a consolidation phase where it may go sideways until we get more information about what kind of weather we're going to have in January," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 125.5 bcfd this week. However, demand was projected to slide to 120.9 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.
Support from the weather factor has been limited with comparatively mild temperature views in key regions now extended into next month, analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"With each day that the temperature forecasts stretch further into January, the more important a supply surplus will become."
Record production and ample gas in storage prompted some traders to forecast that prices had already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Traders also were keeping an eye on reports that a number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the world's main East-West trade route.
Goldman Sachs noted that disruption to energy flows in the Red Sea is unlikely to have large effects on crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as vessel redirection opportunities imply that production should not be directly affected.
Several LNG vessels have changed course in recent days to avoid the Red Sea region.
Dutch and British gas prices fell, with healthy gas supply and weaker demand offsetting wider geopolitical concerns. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 15 Forecast
Week ended Dec 8 Actual
Year ago Dec 15
Five-year average
Dec 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-55
-82
-107
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,584
3,664
3,337
3,297
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.43
2.57
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.49
11.23
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.40
11.77
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
295
324
371
370
385
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
10
5
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
296
325
381
375
390
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.5
108.7
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
9.0
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117
117.7
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.3
3.3
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.8
3.8
4.4
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
15.0
14.6
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.9
13.0
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.4
20.9
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.1
34.2
32.7
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.7
24.0
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.1
103.5
98.7
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
125.0
125.5
120.9
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
82
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Wind
10
11
12
10
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
42
41
40
42
39
Coal
18
17
17
17
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.59
2.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.21
1.64
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.97
3.93
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.94
1.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.26
2.20
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.86
1.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.30
3.48
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.73
1.96
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.85
1.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.00
27.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.25
24.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.00
18.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
50.00
62.68
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.25
47.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.50
43.50
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Daksh Grover, Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))
