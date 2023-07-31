US natgas prices ease on record output, less hot forecasts

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday as output rose to a record high, forecasts predicted less hot weather than previously expected for the next two weeks, and several LNG export plants continued to operate at less than full power.

Even though the forecasts were for less heat than previously expected, the outlook is still for hotter than normal weather through mid-August.

Friday was the hottest day so far this summer in the U.S. Lower 48 states and the third hottest on record, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2018. Refinitiv said temperatures across the country averaged 82.2 degrees Fahrenheit (27.9 Celsius) on Friday, just shy of the 82.6 F on July 19, 2022, and the record high of 83.0 F on July 20, 2022.

Extreme heat last week stressed electric grids and boosted several spot power prices to their highest in months as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heatwave blanketing much of the country. The grids, however, managed to keep the lights on and air conditioners humming all week with few problems.

To keep that power flowing, U.S. generators burned a record amount of gas to produce electricity for three days in a row last week. Refinitiv said power generators burned about 53.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, topping the prior records of 52.9 bcfd on Thursday and 51.2 bcfd on Wednesday, 50.3 bcfd on July 14 and 49.6 bcfd on July 20, 2022.

With the heatwave expected to linger in Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's grid operator, forecast power demand would set new records on Monday and Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.7 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.621 per million British thermal units at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT).

A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures settled up or down 5% only three times in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV to 54.4%, its lowest since March 2022.

The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, averaged 75.4% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.

For the month, the contract was on track to fall about 6% after jumping about 23% in June.

Even though prices were down so far in July, speculators last week boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the sixth time in seven weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 bcfd so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June but down from a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May due to pipeline maintenance outages earlier in the month.

On a daily basis, however, output hit a record 102.8 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily high of 102.7 bcfd on July 4.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Aug. 15.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 106.9 bcfd this week to 107.4 bcfd next week as some LNG export plants exit maintenance outages and start pulling in more feedgas.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July, up from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Jul 28 Forecast Week ended Jul 21 Actual Year ago Jul 28 Five-year average Jul 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 16 37 37 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,011 2,987 2,451 2,679 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.4% 13.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.68 2.64 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.33 8.23 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 10.78 10.97 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 231 240 229 206 198 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 242 230 209 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.3 102.2 102.1 99.0 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.6 7.4 8.9 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 109.8 109.4 107.9 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.7 1.7 2.5 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.5 6.7 5.7 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.9 13.4 9.8 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 49.1 49.0 49.0 44.4 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.7 85.8 85.7 81.0 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 106.6 106.9 107.4 99.0 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Wind 7 7 7 7 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 46 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 17 16 17 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.53 2.47 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.31 1.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.30 5.47 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.31 2.41 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 3.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.65 9.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.40 2.17 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.86 1.72 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 50.25 112.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.25 122.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 250.00 53.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 135.00 108.70 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 174.00 189.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 110.25 157.75

