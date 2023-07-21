US natgas prices ease on forecasts for less demand next week

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.
That price decline came despite a drop in daily output and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through early August, especially in Texas and California.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row earlier this week on Tuesday and will likely break that record on Friday and again next week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
In California, meanwhile, the state's grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (ISO), declared an emergency alert for about an hour late Thursday as the sun went down and solar power was on the decline "due to heat conditions and higher than anticipated demand."
The California ISO, which does not anticipate the need to ask customers to conserve energy on Friday, said it was able to end the emergency after securing additional resources. The ISO did not say where those resources came from but a look at its website showed that imports from other states increased around that time.
In the spot market, soaring power demand in California boosted some next-day electric and gas NG-SCL-CGT-SNL, NG-CG-PGE-SNL prices in the U.S. West to their highest in three months, including power at the Mid Columbia Hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in the Pacific Northwest, where much of California's electric imports come from.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.726 per million British thermal units at 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since June 30.
For the week, the contract was up about 8%, erasing most of its losses of around 9% from the prior two weeks.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.8 bcfd to a preliminary five-week low of 99.4 bcfd on Friday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and Colorado. Analysts have noted preliminary data was often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 5.
With power generators expected to burn even more gas in coming weeks and LNG export plants expected to consume more of the fuel as they exit maintenance outages, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.7 bcfd this week and next to 107.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.
|
Week ended Jul 21 Forecast
Week ended Jul 14 Actual
Year ago Jul 21
Five-year average
Jul 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
36
41
31
18
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,007
2,971
2,414
2,642
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
13.8%
13.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.77
2.76
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.91
9.29
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.92
10.75
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
2
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
254
255
248
213
204
U.S. GFS TDDs
257
257
250
216
207
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.2
100.9
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.2
7.4
7.4
8.9
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.6
108.7
108.4
106.0
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
4.4
1.9
1.7
4.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.6
6.9
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.7
12.5
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
44.4
48.0
47.9
46.3
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.0
84.6
84.5
83.0
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
104.7
105.7
105.6
104.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
75
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Wind
7
7
6
10
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
43
42
Coal
19
19
19
18
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
17
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.61
2.51
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.69
1.65
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.63
4.90
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.55
1.51
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.36
2.31
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.70
1.75
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.69
5.67
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.45
2.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.83
1.81
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.00
34.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.75
39.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
140.00
175.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
137.00
129.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
112.25
86.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
102.50
91.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
