US natgas prices ease on forecasts for less cold weather

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather through mid-December and near-record output that should reduce the amount of gas utilities need to pull from storage to meet rising heating demand.

Analysts forecast the amount of gas in U.S. storage was about 8% above normal on Nov. 24. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That price decline came despite forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3 cents, or 1.2%, from their Tuesday close to settle at $2.804 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Wednesday.

That was still about 4% higher than where the December contract closed on Tuesday when it was still the front month, which was the lowest close since Sept. 26.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

Many in the market think futures have already peaked this winter in November.

The premium of futures for January over February NGF24-G24 fell to its lowest since June 2021 for a second day in a row.

The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 (one year out) and 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 both rose to record highs.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 and later years as demand for gas grows, with several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In the spot market meanwhile, extreme cold in the U.S. Northeast earlier this week boosted next-day gas prices in New England by 15% to $10.22 per mmBtu for Wednesday, their highest since February for a second day in a row.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past two days was on track to drop by 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary three-week low of 106.5 bcfd on Wednesday after hitting a record 109.3 bcfd on Monday.

Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from colder than normal now to warmer than normal from Nov. 30-Dec. 14.

With less cold coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 128.3 bcfd this week to 119.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast Week ended Nov 17 Actual Year ago Nov 17 Five-year average Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -12 -7 -80 -44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,814 3,826 3,495 3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.0% 7.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.79 2.84 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.34 13.87 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.42 16.51 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 314 333 328 347 366 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 4 12 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 319 337 340 353 371 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.3 108.5 101.5 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.6 8.4 9.3 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.8 116.8 110.8 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.5 2.5 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 4.5 5.8 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.4 14.2 12.0 7.9 U.S. Commercial 11.5 15.6 12.9 13.9 11.7 U.S. Residential 17.4 25.6 20.5 22.7 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 32.2 31.3 28.2 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.8 25.1 24.0 24.4 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.1 106.8 96.8 97.0 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 113.4 128.3 119.2 118.4 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 85 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Wind 5 9 11 11 Solar 3 3 4 4 Hydro 6 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 42 41 40 Coal 17 17 16 19 Nuclear 24 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.78 2.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.20 3.61 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.11 6.31 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.41 2.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.61 2.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 10.22 8.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.17 5.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.91 2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.82 1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 101.50 79.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 54.50 54.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.50 32.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 109.00 74.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.50 53.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.75 57.50

